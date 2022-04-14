New Cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Identified in Three Counties
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 14, 2022
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has identified new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Columbia, Polk and Sheboygan counties. DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) are working with animal health officials in response efforts.
HPAI has now been found in seven domestic flocks across Wisconsin since March, when the virus was first confirmed in the state. The latest cases were identified in:
- Columbia County, backyard mixed species
- Sheboygan County, backyard mixed species
- Polk County, commercial poultry
Depopulation efforts are underway at each of the three locations. Anyone who would like to report increased mortality or signs of disease among domestic birds can contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends). Signs of HPAI in infected birds include:
- Sudden death without clinical signs
- Lack of energy or appetite
- Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs
- Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs
- Difficulty breathing
- Runny nose, coughing, sneezing
- Stumbling or falling down
- Diarrhea
