New Cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Identified in Three Counties​

​​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 14, 2022

Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wisconsin.gov​

Download PDF

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has identified new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Columbia, Polk and Sheboygan counties. DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) are working with animal health officials in response efforts.

HPAI has now been found in seven domestic flocks across Wisconsin since March, when the virus was first confirmed in the state. The latest cases were identified in:

Columbia County , backyard mixed species

Sheboygan County , backyard mixed species

Polk County , commercial poultry

"As avian influenza continues to affect poultry in Wisconsin and throughout the nation, we're reminding flock owners that strong biosecurity is our best defense against this devastating disease," said State Veterinarian Dr. Darlene Konkle. "We urge everyone working around poultry to increase their biosecurity measures and continue reporting signs of illness to help us ​prevent spread of the virus."

Depopulation efforts are underway at each of the three locations. Anyone who would like to report increased mortality or signs of disease among domestic birds can contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends). Signs of HPAI in infected birds include: