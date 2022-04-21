Connecticut’s Nillo Creative LLC to Donate Two Websites to ‘Big-Hearted’ Organizations Each Year

Organizations in need of a new or improved website can be nominated to win one for free from Connecticut web design company Nillo Creative LLC.

NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connecticut web design company Nillo Creative LLC has announced they will be donating two websites each year to big-hearted organizations who have either a lackluster or nonexistent presence on the web. There is a nomination process where supporters of organizations or the organizations themselves can submit to be considered for the endowment.“I realized pretty swiftly that I could be using my talents in a way to benefit more than just me and my business clients. I have the ability to make a difference directly and it’s an opportunity I would be lousy to ignore,” said Nicki Ley, Founder and Lead Designer of Nillo Creative LLC.Organizations of all sizes and their supporters are encouraged to submit a nomination. The deadline to nominate an organization for the 2022 year is June 26, 2022 by 11:59pm, and nominations can be made by filling out a brief form at: https://nillocreative.com/give-back Selection for this opportunity is not contingent upon geographical location, though organizations in the Connecticut and New England areas are most strongly encouraged to apply. Organizations from every area of the globe will be considered, provided they are comfortable communicating in the English language.Nillo Creative LLC provides top-tier web design services to businesses in Connecticut and beyond. Founded in 2022 amidst a waning pandemic, Nillo Creative LLC is passionate about making businesses look good on the web.###