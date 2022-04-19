IntegerHealth Named to Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program
IntegerHealth combines advanced analytics and medical expertise to quantify healthcare outcomes for health plans & workers’ compensation‒which no one else does
IntegerHealth and its analytics technology are changing the way that workers’ compensation carriers spend their healthcare dollars and configure their provider networks.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IntegerHealth Technologies, an innovator leveraging advanced data analytics to quantify healthcare outcomes and improve the quality of care while reducing costs, announced today that it has joined Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguards program. This new initiative led by property and casualty (P&C) cloud platform provider, Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), aims to help insurers learn about the newest insurtechs and how to best leverage them.
“We are thrilled to be part of the Insurtech Vanguards program and look forward to working closely with Guidewire,” said Dr. Jack McCallum, IntegerHealth’s CEO and Founder. “For too long, the healthcare industry measured factors that were only proxies for what really mattered ‒ the outcome for the patient. With IntegerHealth we can now quantify the actual outcome.”
Insurtech Vanguards is a community of select startups and technology providers that are bringing novel solutions to the P&C industry. As part of the program, Guidewire provides strategic guidance to and advocates for the participating insurtechs, while connecting them with Guidewire’s P&C customers.
“Guidewire’s experience with insurtechs, who are changing the way the P&C industry conducts business in today’s world, is significant. We have made it a priority to scout out, identify, and curate those insurtechs that are the most innovative in our industry and most relevant to our community,” said Laura Drabik, Chief Evangelist at Guidewire. “IntegerHealth and its analytics technology are changing the way that workers’ compensation carriers spend their healthcare dollars and configure their provider networks. We are looking forward to working closely with them through our Insurtech Vanguards program.”
IntegerHealth applies advanced analytics to the health plans and workers’ compensation programs of insurance companies and self-insured employers to quantify and rank providers based on patient outcomes. Sending employees to the highly-rated medical providers can then not only improve outcomes, but better manage costs.
In the case study, “How Fort Worth Drove Down Workers Compensation Costs While Getting Injured Employees Better Care,” published in Public Risk, the magazine of the national Public Risk Management Association (PRIMA), IntegerHealth’s analytics drove down the City of Fort Worth’s workers’ compensation costs by 23%.
About IntegerHealth
IntegerHealth is a healthcare technology company that combines advanced analytics with medical expertise to quantify healthcare outcomes for insurance companies and employers in the health plan and workers’ compensation space‒something that no one else does. By putting a $ & ¢ value on each healthcare outcome IntegerHealth sits at the cross-roads of cost and quality, generating actionable analytics to drive down healthcare costs, while improving the quality of care. For more information, please visit www.integerhealth.com.
