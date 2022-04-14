Submit Release
News Search

There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,105 in the last 365 days.

Governor Carney Signs Rebate Legislation to Send $300 Direct Payments to Delawareans

Governor Carney Signs House Bill 360

DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Thursday signed House Bill 360 that will send $300 in direct payments to Delaware taxpayers and adults. The bipartisan tax rebate legislation, which will provide a total of $600 for married couples, is intended to help counter the impact of inflation on Delaware families.

Checks will be issued by the end of May to Delawareans who already filed their 2020 personal income tax returns.

Visit de.gov/rebate for additional information and frequently asked questions. 

“Delaware families who are dealing with higher costs at the grocery store and the gas pump,” said Governor Carney. “Every taxpayer I’ve ever talked to expects us to manage their money in a way that’s responsible and sustainable over the long term. These direct payments to Delaware families are part of a broader, responsible budget proposal that will invest in education, our economy, and Delaware communities, and increase our reserves to prepare our state for the future.” 

“The Delaware General Assembly and Governor John Carney have stepped up throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to help our communities weather the economic impact of the worst public health crisis in generations,” said Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend.  “We voted to raise the minimum wage, exempted Delawareans and local businesses from state unemployment taxes, increased access to primary care and, today, passed legislation to create a paid family and medical leave insurance program in the First State. Now, we are putting money back in the hands of taxpayers at a time when they are facing higher costs for groceries, fuel and other household bills. I am particularly grateful to my colleagues for working to ensure we are extending the same relief to retirees and people who may have been unemployed in 2020 and most likely need this assistance the most.”

“While our economic recovery has been strong in many ways, it has also slammed residents with new challenges of increasing costs in almost every facet of their life. Residents have seen increased costs at grocery stores and at the gas pump, but fortunately, we as a state are in a position to provide some assistance,” said House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst. “Our record surplus has allowed us to provide direct relief to every taxpayer and adult resident in the state. These rebates are one way we can help offset residents’ recent hardships and ease the burden many are facing. I’m looking forward to seeing the first checks go out to residents in the coming weeks.”

“With prices of gasoline, food, and other necessities continuing to rise, the General Assembly needed to act quickly. I’m proud of the work each of the caucuses in the legislature accomplished to provide much needed relief to Delawareans,” said Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker.

“This rebate will return approximately $230 million to Delaware citizens,” said State House Minority Leader Danny Short. “My members believe this initiative should be the first significant step in a process to better balance the cost of providing state services and easing the tax burden on all Delawareans.”

###

You just read:

Governor Carney Signs Rebate Legislation to Send $300 Direct Payments to Delawareans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.