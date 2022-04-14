Submit Release
Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti Announces Over $600,000 in PCCD Non-Profit Security Grants Awarded in District 17

Norristown, PA – April 14, 2022 – Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-17 Montgomery/Delaware) has announced over $600,000 in Pennsylvania Commission on Crime & Delinquency (PCCD) Non-Profit Security Grant funding awarded to community centers across the seventeenth district. 

The PCCD Non-Profit Security Grant Program administers grants to non-profit organizations who principally serve individuals, groups, or institutions that are included within a bias motivation category for single bias hate crime incidents as identified by the FBI’s Hate Crime Statistics Publication. In January, Governor Tom Wolf announced an additional $4.5 million allocated to the program from Pennsylvania’s American Rescue Plan Act funding.

“Whether it’s in school, a place of worship, or a community center, everyone deserves to feel safe,” said Senator Cappelletti. “This funding will financially assist with the necessary modifications each organization needs to provide a safe and functional environment for all who involved. I applaud Governor Wolf’s commitment to invest in the safety and security of our diverse communities.”

The following funding has been awarded to organizations and institutions within Senate District 17:

  • Har Zion Temple, Penn Valley – $75,000
  • Temple Adath Israel of the Main Line, Merion Station – $150,000
  • The Mesivta High School of Greater Philadelphia, Bala Cynwyd – $50,000
  • Chabad Lubavitch of the Main Line, Inc., Merion Station – $50,250
  • Kaiserman Jewish Community Center, Wynnewood – $17,980
  • Gan Israel Chabad, Inc., Wynnewood – $25,000
  • Brotherhood Temple Brith Achim, King of Prussia – $150,000
  • Main Line Reform Temple, Wynnewood – $150,000
  • Friends’ Central School, Wynnewood – $24,090
  • St. Paul’s Syrian Orthodox Church, Havertown – $10,050
  • Caskey Torah Academy, Wynnewood – $25,000

View the full list of statewide grant recipients here.

###

 

