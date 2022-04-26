Renowned Writer Turned Publisher Talks About his new Online Famous In Hollywood Magazine
A new celebrity online magazine that’s filling the void and focused for Gen Xers & Baby Boomer readers.NY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay Christian, who has been a renowned Hollywood celebrity interviewer and journalist for many decades, has recently become the publisher of his own online magazine, for Gen Xers & Boomers, called Famous In Hollywood Magazine. He said, "I've worked a long time, writing the best celebrity stories, throughout the years. When I started out, I worked with the late Robin Leach for a few years. What I believed in, was to write a good human interest story, to share and teach everyone how the celebrity overcame whatever they faced in life and how others could learn from their example. The celebrities trusted in me and I tried my hardest to deliver a good story and I did, each and every time. In the Hollywood community, I'm known to be the most trusted interviewer and journalist."
The new monthly online magazine is for anyone that is over 40 years of age. Jay continued, "We all knew of these celebrities, when we were growing up. All my stories on celebrities are relatable and that is the nice thing about it. In today's youth-obsessed culture and society, there is really not too much to offer in magazines for Gen Xers and Boomers. Famous In Hollywood Magazine fulfills that gap of the shortage of good reading for those generations. It's about reconnecting, reminiscing and being proud of the people that we are today. We grew up in the era when these great Hollywood celebrities where the biggest and always will be. People like: Anthony Quinn, Debbie Reynolds, Harrison Ford, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dick Van Patten, Michael Landon, David Cassidy, Brooke Shields, Barbara Eden, Bob Hope, Tony Curtis, Dr. Joyce Brothers, Elvira, Michelle Phillips, David Hasselhoff, Dick Clark, Monty Hall and so many more. I will make sure to share their stories with you, so they're not lost and forgotten."
Mr. Christian has decided to bring back stories of celebrities that he's interviewed who have passed and include new celebrity interviews of the present. He said, "Some people say, 'Why bring out a story on a celebrity that is no longer here?' The answer is because what they had to offer is still viable and important and still applies to us today, in everyday life."
The magazine also offers celebrity recipes each month, plus special recipes for the holidays, giving foodie Gen Xers & Boomers a well-rounded reading experience.
Visit the magazine at:
https://www.famousinhollywoodmagazine.com/
Jay Christian
Famous In Hollywood Magazine
famousinhollywoodmagazine@gmail.com