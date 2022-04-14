More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Thomasville

Thomasville, GA (April 14, 2022) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Thomasville, GA. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on April 14, 2022. One man is shot. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that in the early morning hours of April 14, Thomasville PD officers attempted to stop a van that did not have a license plate. The van fled from officers and officers lost sight of the van. Thomas County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined in the search for the van and driver. The van was later found abandoned on Bartow Street, near Wright Street in Thomasville. Officers found the man believed to be driving the van hiding under a nearby house. The man, identified as Harold Alexander, Jr., age 18, of Houston, TX, ran from officers. As officers chased Alexander, Alexander fired numerous rounds from a rifle at the officers. A Thomas County Sheriff’s Office deputy fired back at Alexander, however, he got away. It was unknown at that time if Alexander had been shot.

During another search, officers found Alexander in a nearby shed. Officers also recovered a rifle near the scene. It was discovered that Alexander had been shot in the hand. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and then taken to the Thomas County Jail. GBI agents have obtained warrants for Alexander for Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer and Felony Obstruction.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Thomas County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or Thomasville Police Department at 229-226-2101. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.