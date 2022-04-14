Submit Release
News Search

There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,095 in the last 365 days.

More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Thomasville

Thomasville, GA (April 14, 2022) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Thomasville, GA. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on April 14, 2022. One man is shot. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that in the early morning hours of April 14, Thomasville PD officers attempted to stop a van that did not have a license plate. The van fled from officers and officers lost sight of the van. Thomas County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined in the search for the van and driver. The van was later found abandoned on Bartow Street, near Wright Street in Thomasville. Officers found the man believed to be driving the van hiding under a nearby house. The man, identified as Harold Alexander, Jr., age 18, of Houston, TX, ran from officers. As officers chased Alexander, Alexander fired numerous rounds from a rifle at the officers. A Thomas County Sheriff’s Office deputy fired back at Alexander, however, he got away. It was unknown at that time if Alexander had been shot.

During another search, officers found Alexander in a nearby shed. Officers also recovered a rifle near the scene. It was discovered that Alexander had been shot in the hand. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and then taken to the Thomas County Jail. GBI agents have obtained warrants for Alexander for Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer and Felony Obstruction.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Thomas County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or Thomasville Police Department at 229-226-2101. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

You just read:

More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Thomasville

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.