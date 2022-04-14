Author Dr. Barbara Ten Brink Examines the Magic of Christmas
Miss Claus and Her Bunnies unravels the magic of working with Santa to make children happy during the holidaysPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever wondered how Santa Claus manages to give all the children in the world their gifts at Christmas? What magic do you think happens all during the year at the North Pole? Who helps Santa prepare all the presents that each child will come to love and cherish? These questions and the mysteries of the North Pole are within the pages of author Dr. Barbara ten Brink’s new book, Miss Claus and Her Bunnies.
In Miss Claus and Her Bunnies, readers are given a peek at the happenings at the North Pole and the magic required to prepare children’s gifts for Christmas. Children and adults will enjoy learning of the mysteries that take place in making sure everything is ready for Santa as he climbs into the driver’s seat of the sleigh and delivers the gifts to all the world’s children.
Dr. ten Brink introduces us to Elizabeth Claus, her bunnies, and the role they play in making sure that Santa has enough presents and quality presents and the time to deliver them on Christmas Eve. The heroine is responsible, hard-working, empathetic in working with her bunnies and promoting them to work each to his or her strength. In recognizing their strengths, Elizabeth insures that each bunny serves an important role in making good things happen. Readers are bound to love this book because it is a delightful tale beautifully illustrated to uncover the magic that takes place in the North Pole.
Get your copy today by visiting the author’s website at authorbarbaratenbrink.com or by ordering a copy on Amazon.com Dr. Barbara ten Brink.
A native of Texas, USA, Dr. Barbara ten Brink has been in the field of education since 1976. She holds degrees in science education and has published five scientists’ biographies. Coming from a military family, she has lived in different parts of the world including Japan, Germany, and various parts of the United States. She is married to lawyer Henri ten Brink and has one child named Sam.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter