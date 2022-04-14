Author and Pastor Ronald Craig Helps Us Figure out Triumphs and Miseries
Evaluating life’s struggles from a Christian’s point of viewPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—As we go through life’s ups and downs, we experience so many emotions: happiness and sadness, triumphs and miseries. But what do these mean? How do these contribute to growth as Christians? Find the answers you’re looking for in What Christian Suffering Is Not! - And What It Is! This book incorporates both exclusive human viewpoint and Biblical truth to talk about the common preconceptions about suffering and what do these sufferings have to do with God. Its sole purpose is to thoroughly study particular passages from the Bible, and reveal the truth about the hurts we experience as individuals.
The author, Ronald Craig, is a pastor and religion teacher at the Living Way Fellowship. He focuses on teaching fundamental biblical truth and has authored several other books on the same topic, specifically on the rewards faithful believers receive. Pastor Ronald has also authored novels that prove other doctrines and biblical assumptions wrong, such as this book.
What Christian Suffering Is Not! - And What It Is! by Ronald Craig is a rather short read, consisting only of 17 chapters. In every chapter, different kinds and degrees of suffering are discussed, along with their connection to the spiritual life and Christian faith. This book is written to prove that although suffering does exist, contrary to what other authors have written, not all sufferings glorify God. In addition, the book looks at the relationship between causes and effects of certain human actions with regard to suffering, along with the personalities behind each, which then shows the impact it has on the Lord, the devil, or others.
A reflection and religious study material that aims to shine a light on an individual’s perception of pain and widen the reader’s understanding of its role and purpose in the Christian life, this book deserves a space on your shelf. Grab a copy from your local bookstores or Amazon.com!
