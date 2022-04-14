Submit Release
News Search

There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,093 in the last 365 days.

Author and Pastor Ronald Craig Helps Us Figure out Triumphs and Miseries

Evaluating life’s struggles from a Christian’s point of view

PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—As we go through life’s ups and downs, we experience so many emotions: happiness and sadness, triumphs and miseries. But what do these mean? How do these contribute to growth as Christians? Find the answers you’re looking for in What Christian Suffering Is Not! - And What It Is! This book incorporates both exclusive human viewpoint and Biblical truth to talk about the common preconceptions about suffering and what do these sufferings have to do with God. Its sole purpose is to thoroughly study particular passages from the Bible, and reveal the truth about the hurts we experience as individuals.

The author, Ronald Craig, is a pastor and religion teacher at the Living Way Fellowship. He focuses on teaching fundamental biblical truth and has authored several other books on the same topic, specifically on the rewards faithful believers receive. Pastor Ronald has also authored novels that prove other doctrines and biblical assumptions wrong, such as this book.

What Christian Suffering Is Not! - And What It Is! by Ronald Craig is a rather short read, consisting only of 17 chapters. In every chapter, different kinds and degrees of suffering are discussed, along with their connection to the spiritual life and Christian faith. This book is written to prove that although suffering does exist, contrary to what other authors have written, not all sufferings glorify God. In addition, the book looks at the relationship between causes and effects of certain human actions with regard to suffering, along with the personalities behind each, which then shows the impact it has on the Lord, the devil, or others.

A reflection and religious study material that aims to shine a light on an individual’s perception of pain and widen the reader’s understanding of its role and purpose in the Christian life, this book deserves a space on your shelf. Grab a copy from your local bookstores or Amazon.com!


About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
media@writersbranding.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Author and Pastor Ronald Craig Helps Us Figure out Triumphs and Miseries

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.