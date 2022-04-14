Submit Release
News Search

There were 784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,085 in the last 365 days.

Parsons man convicted on Jessica’s Law charges

KANSAS, April 14 - PARSONS – (April 14, 2022) – A Parsons man was convicted on two child sex offenses under the Kansas Jessica’s Law statute, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Jered W. Bybee, 37, of Parsons, pleaded no contest yesterday in Labette County District Court to two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy. Judge Steve Stockard accepted Bybee’s plea and set sentencing for September 23. Under the state’s Jessica’s Law, Bybee faces a presumptive sentence of life in prison with a minimum term of 25 years for each count before eligibility for parole.

The crimes occurred between 2013 and 2016 and involved two different victims under the age of 10. The case was investigated by the Parsons Police Department, Kansas Department for Children and Families and the Heart of America Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Michael Gayoso and Amy Norton of Schmidt’s office. 

You just read:

Parsons man convicted on Jessica’s Law charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.