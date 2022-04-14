2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Right Full Rudder
Deeply Personal Memoir Tells Story of Unexpected Mishaps that Require Courageous and Bold Decisions
You will grow in wisdom if you read this book. It has encouraged and inspired me, and I am eager to see it do the same for many others”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right Full Rudder - Courage to Change Course, is a highly personal memoir by author Bruce J. Boydell. Its chapters deal with a wide variety of topics: family life, education, military service, health issues, business management, and servant ministry leadership. They are presented in a way that brings hope in times of uncertainty and conflict and inspires courage in the face of fear. The book is a voice encouraging readers to see the signals and warning flags on the horizon and to seize opportunities while heeding dangers. Timing is often critical. A decision that has long-term and irrevocable consequences may be required.
— Jared Mellinger, Senior Pastor of Covenant Fellowship Church
The author appeals to his readers to share their own stories in a way that helps others survive and thrive. Ponder the testimonies of two readers:
“Sometimes in life we are faced with the immediate need to make a clear decisive decision. For Bruce, these are Right Full Rudder decisions. As a shipmate with Bruce on a nuclear submarine, I observed Bruce’s superb ability to make such decisions. Right Full Rudder has given the reader insight into how the author prepared himself to make such decisions. Also, he has given us a fascinating life story of hope and faith. This book is a must-read!”
—Steve Allman, Captain USNR Retired
“This book will take you beyond the hum-drum of the routine and inspire you to reach for
ultimately life-changing experiences.”
— Robin Lambert, Senior Manager (Retired): DuPont Company
Right Full Rudder- Courage to Change Course
Written by: Bruce J. Boydell
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon and other online book resellers.
