Senator Santarsiero Announces $25,000 for Salem United Church of Christ Security Improvements

BUCKS COUNTY — April 14, 2022 — State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) announced $25,000 in funding will go to Salem United Church of Christ in Doylestown Borough for security improvements. The funding comes from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) Non-Profit Security Grant Program.

“These Non-Profit Security Grant funds will allow Salem United Church of Christ to continue its service to the community, while better ensuring the safety of congregants and all who use the building,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “Freedom of religion means no one should fear for his or her safety while observing their faith. Unfortunately, that is not always the case, which is why these funds are so important to our community.”

The grant funds will be used to help offset the cost of replacing and repairing older doors and windows in the historic church building.

“Salem United Church of Christ is excited to learn of being the recipient of a PCCD Non-Profit Security Grant in the amount of $25,000,” said Pastor David Green. “This will enable our congregation to repair and upgrade timeworn entry doors, windows, and lock hardware in our historic building in Doylestown. Security is an important need, particularly for a church like Salem which hosts diverse groups and events, including programs for LGBTQ+ youth and families. In the truest sense, Salem is a sanctuary from bigotry and hatred, and this grant will make our safe space even safer. We are most grateful for the support and advocacy of Senator Steve Santarsiero and his staff in the grant application process, and thankful for his dedication to ensure the safety of every citizen of the 10th District.”

Salem United Church of Christ provides a safe space to many diverse groups, including a dedicated space for The Rainbow Room, a local LGBTQIA group.

The Non-Profit Security Grant Program administers funds to nonprofit organizations who principally serve individuals, groups or institutions that are included within a bias motivation category for single bias hate crime incidents. For more information, visit the PCCD website .

