BACK THE BLUE ALERT: Attorney General Moody Presents Back the Blue Award to Corporal Who Adopted Child Victim of Heinous Crime

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today presented a Back the Blue Award to Corporal Mike Blair of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. In March 2018, Corporal Blair, working as a homicide detective for HCSO, responded to a call about a family being murdered by their father. The son, Ronnie, escaped despite being stabbed and burned during his father's rampage. Drawn to the child’s courage, Corporal Blair’s family adopted Ronnie and is now raising him as their own.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “It’s situations like this that not only define who you are as an officer, but who you are as a human being. Corporal Blair has held many titles throughout his career, but I believe one of the most impressive titles he has earned is father. Corporal Blair is a hero, and I cannot thank him enough for his service to Florida and especially to his son Ronnie.”

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said, “Corporal Mike Blair has an unwavering passion for serving his community. He is also devoted to his family and is a shining example of someone who goes above and beyond for those he loves and what he knows is right. If I had to describe him in one word, it would be ‘ready.’ Mike is always ready to help a coworker through a difficult time, ready to solve a heinous crime, to bring much-awaited answers and closure to families, and ready to open his heart and home to a little boy who changed his life for the better. I can think of no one more deserving than Mike for the Attorney General’s ‘Back the Blue’ award. I appreciate Attorney General Moody’s support and recognition of a man who has dedicated his life to service, doing so with compassion for those around him.”

It is a top priority for Attorney General Moody to promote and highlight positive relationships between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve. Soon after taking office, Attorney General Moody launched the statewide Back the Blue campaign . The campaign highlights law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations taking extraordinary steps to forge positive relationships between law enforcement and local communities. Attorney General Moody has issued more than 45 Back the Blue Awards since taking office in 2019.

During the last legislative session, Attorney General Moody supported HB 3—which has now been signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. The new law offers incentives for law enforcement officers to adopt a child within the state child welfare system. Officers will receive $10,000 if a child is adopted and $25,000 if a child with special needs is adopted. The law also gives raises to law enforcement officers and covers relocation charges for anyone moving to become a Florida law enforcement hero. To read more about the legislation, click here .

To nominate a law enforcement officer, citizen or organization for a Back the Blue Award, or for more information about Attorney General Moody’s Back the Blue campaign, click here .