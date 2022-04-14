SpiderBSC Announced Launch of The Safest Launchpad, with NFT and Other Ecosystem

SpiderBSC is a revolutionary and community-driven blockchain ecosystem focused on Reward Distribution and NFT Technology

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, California, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpiderBSC announced the launch of the first ecosystem in blockchain network that helps the investors to reduce the ownership cost for NFTs. SpiderBSC is using an innovative tax system with their NFTs whereby the more of them an investor holds the less it costs to buy the token. The company has several plans to protect the transaction and offer maximum benefits to its investors including but not limited to buybacks that are backed by the NFT proceeds.



According to the founders of the company, minting SpiderNFTs will feature 2% token reflections as well as 2% BNB rewards for token holders across the network. Also, the investors and holders of the SpiderBSC token will be given priority access to the NFT minting event, VIP access to minting when it is live along with several other benefits. The company also states that 40% of proceeds from the NFT minting process will go towards buybacks of token issued on SpiderBSC network.

Tax rate for NFT Holder:

5-10 nfts buy tax 8%

11-15 nfts buy tax 6%

16-20 nfts buy tax 3%

21+ nfts buy tax is 0%

SpiderBSC is a revolutionary and community-driven blockchain ecosystem focused on Reward Distribution and NFT Technology. For any investor who holds SpiderBSC will get 20% of BNB that can be claimed at Dapp after launching every 1 days.

Company has also stated several future plans for SpiderBSC which can be explored in the white paper at- SpiderBSC White Paper

Current Ecosystem of the company-

SpiderBSC Token (Launched)

SpiderNFT (Launched)

SpiderSwap (Upcoming)

SpiderWallet (Upcoming)

