Remembering, Reflecting on April 18-19, 2020

CANADA, April 14 - The Province is asking Nova Scotians to come together to remember those who lost their lives on April 18 and 19, 2020.

People are encouraged to pause for a moment of silence at noon on both Monday, April 18, and Tuesday, April 19, to remember those lost, honour the survivors and reflect on the events of two years ago.

“April 18 and 19, 2020, forever changed us as Nova Scotians. Two years after this unspeakable tragedy, the heartbreak and sorrow remain,” said Premier Tim Houston. “We cannot imagine the pain and suffering the victims’ families have endured. We stand with you today and on all days.”

The flags at Province House will be at half-mast from sunrise on April 18 to sunset on April 19. Flags at all provincial government buildings and institutions will also be at half-mast. Citizens, businesses and community organizations who fly flags are also encouraged to lower them to half-mast for April 18 and 19.

This fall, the Province will introduce legislation to establish April 18 and 19 as Provincial Days of Remembrance. Before introducing that legislation, the Province will consult with the victims’ families to ensure their loved ones are remembered appropriately.

Remembering and reflecting on the events of 2020 may impact Nova Scotians in different ways. People in need of emotional support can call 211 to reach a community resource navigator who can connect them with help. Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can call the Provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line any time at 1-888-429-8167. Information on mental health services and support can also be found online at: https://novascotia.ca/mental-health-and-wellbeing/ .

-30-

Statement by Premier Tim Houston:

Mr. Speaker, today we mark a solemn occasion as we remember our fellow Nova Scotians who lost their lives on April 18 and 19, 2020.

Together we remember Tom Bagley, Kristen Beaton and her unborn child, Greg Blair, Jamie Blair, Joy Bond, Peter Bond, Lillian Campbell, Corrie Ellison, Gina Goulet, Alanna Jenkins, Sean McLeod, Dawn Gulenchyn, Frank Gulenchyn, Lisa McCully, Heather O'Brien, Jolene Oliver, Aaron Tuck, Emily Tuck, Heidi Stevenson, Joanne Thomas, John Zahl, and Joey Webber.

Two years after this unspeakable tragedy, the heartbreak and sorrow remain.

We cannot imagine the pain and suffering the victims’ families have endured over the last two years. We stand with you today and on all days.

April 18 and 19 forever changed us as Nova Scotians.

In remembrance of the lives lost and in honour of the strength and courage of the survivors, flags throughout the province will be lowered from sunrise on Monday, April 18, until sundown on Tuesday, April 19.

We also ask all Nova Scotians to pause at noon on both days and join together to observe a moment of silence.

It is important that we stand together this year and in all future years. This fall, we also plan to introduce legislation to establish April 18 and 19 as Provincial Days of Remembrance. Before introducing that legislation, we will consult with the families through the Department of Justice to ensure we are remembering their loved ones in the ways they think they should be remembered.

As we are doing this year, the Days of Remembrance will allow us to collectively remember the lives lost and reflect on how those days also brought us together as a community, as a province, and as a nation. They united us and showed our collective strength.

That resilience is most evident in family members left behind and in the individuals and groups that have been supporting them – schools, community groups and many other organizations have been there to help.

Together we remain Nova Scotia strong.

Mr. Speaker, following comments from the members opposite, I ask that all members of the Legislature join together in a minute of silence to honour those we lost two years ago. We will always remember them, hold them in our thoughts and in our hearts.