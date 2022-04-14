LATFOB 2022 presents When Two Worlds Collide
The Quest That Awaits Them in the Parallel Universe — Magic, Powers, and Missions
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authored by Kathleen Sandow titled When Two Worlds Collide is an inter-dimensional fantasy fiction that would save both worlds. The story is about a young, married couple, Mark and Jane, and their dog, Max, who find themselves being
PRESS RELEASE | LA BOOK FAIR 2022
transported in another world and meeting Tabuline, a wizard. Together, with the help of the people of the other world, they work to overcome existing dangers and to destroy the evils within. They set out on a quest to confront and destroy the Dark Lord. Two worlds will continue to thrive in their dimensions if they are successful. Then both worlds will disappear if they fail their quests in the other dimension.
“Great read for an intended audience! I would recommend it to friends!” “I couldn’t put it down. I want to read the next one.” — Amazon customer reviews.
Currently living in Sullivan County, Pennsylvania, Kathleen Sandow, a native of New York State with a Master’s Degree in Social Work, is an avid outdoorswoman, mother, and grandmother. She has completed her book When Two Worlds Collide, an enthralling tale featuring parallel dimension travel, the eternal battle between good and evil, and the extraordinary abilities hidden within seemingly ordinary people.
Kindle |
Paperback |
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
