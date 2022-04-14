Hogan Administration Announces $2.9 Million in Federal Surplus Delivered to Marylanders in Need in 1st Quarter 2022

April 14, 2022

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Hogan administration today announced that in the first quarter of 2022, the Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) Federal Surplus Property division secured and delivered $2,933,774.61 in federal surplus property to non-profit organizations such as public schools, municipal agencies, federally certified 8(a) firms, and local communities.

“The Department of General Services diligently continues to provide Marylaners in need with items such as computers, toddler care items, and office supplies,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Our administration looks forward to continuing to work with our federal partners to provide valuable resources to our citizens.”

Through this successful and unique partnership DGS is able to transfer surplus computers, laptops, hotspots, surplus food, school supplies, heavy equipment, vehicles, and other resources from the U.S. General Services Administration Federal Surplus Personal Property Donation Program to Marylanders in need. Thirty participating organizations across Maryland received critically needed resources in the first quarter of 2022.

“As the agency of record for federal surplus for the state of Maryland, DGS is committed to connecting Maryland citizens to useful government services and programs,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “Through the Federal Surplus Program, DGS has been honored to assist Maryland families, businesses, schools, and communities.”

You can view the list of the federal surplus administered by the Hogan administration throughout the first quarter of 2022 by going to https://dgs.maryland.gov/Documents/SurplusProperty/FederalSurplusDonationRecipients.pdf

