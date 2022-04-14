LATFOB 2022 presents Gildor: The Forbidden Land

Surviving in Gildor: Nature Instinct and Dangerous Adventure

“Intelligence is based on how efficient a species becomes at doing the things they need to survive.”” — Charles Darwin

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A legacy worth reading, and a story involving a wild adventure in a wild, and unfamiliar land, thus a passionate writer Arthur L. Woodring has released his book, Gildor: The Forbidden Land Book 1. A boy named Ben who just celebrated his birthday had an unexpected gift to receive when he was called by a relative girl named Megan that will lead to a trip that they did not wish for. A trip to Gildor, a secret underground facility. Once they are in Gildor, the two teens discover that every day they should fight for survival. Gildor is an unsafe primitive world full of strange anthropological and terrible genetic occupants, and exiles never before known to man. The author stunningly transitions the scenario from

This is the picture-perfect read for anyone who loves science fiction, fantasy, action, and adventure, genetic experimentation, and tales of survival. As a fan of the genre, it was revitalizing to see a story that supported the use of its multiple genres and while ending on a positive note, left some open-ended storylines open for possible other stories in the future. Arthur L. Woodring was born and raised in 1953 in Osceola Mills, Pennsylvania, is a retired injection molding specialist who took up writing as a hobby over thirty years ago and has published the books titled Gildor: The Forbidden Land Book 1 and The Princess and The Tyrant of Bazneelia. This is mostly for the enjoyment he finds in it and hopes his readers will continue to read his works for the same reason. There is a piece of good news for this book because the author is planning to continue parts 2 and 3 of the Gildor book.

