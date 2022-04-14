Submit Release
News Search

There were 819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,066 in the last 365 days.

Hogan Administration Announces $2.9 Million in Federal Surplus Delivered to Marylanders in Need in 1st Quarter 2022

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Hogan administration today announced that in the first quarter of 2022, the Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) Federal Surplus Property division secured and delivered $2,933,774.61 in federal surplus property to non-profit organizations such as public schools, municipal agencies, federally certified 8(a) firms, and local communities.

“The Department of General Services diligently continues to provide Marylaners in need with items such as computers, toddler care items, and office supplies,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Our administration looks forward to continuing to work with our federal partners to  provide valuable resources to our citizens.”

Through this successful and unique partnership DGS is able to transfer surplus computers, laptops, hotspots, surplus food, school supplies, heavy equipment, vehicles, and other resources from the U.S. General Services Administration Federal Surplus Personal Property Donation Program to Marylanders in need. Thirty participating organizations across Maryland received critically needed resources in the first quarter of 2022. 

“As the agency of record for federal surplus for the state of Maryland, DGS is committed to connecting Maryland citizens to useful government services and programs,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “Through the Federal Surplus Program, DGS has been honored to assist Maryland families, businesses, schools, and communities.” 

You can view the list of the federal surplus administered by the Hogan administration throughout the first quarter of 2022 by going to https://dgs.maryland.gov/Documents/SurplusProperty/FederalSurplusDonationRecipients.pdf

###

About DGS: The Department of General Services is responsible for essential services and programs administered on behalf of the state, including procuring goods and services; designing, building, leasing, managing and maintaining facilities; leading energy conservation efforts; administering the state’s Capital Grants Program; and providing essential services such as fuel management, disposition of surplus property and records management. The Department of General Services Maryland Capitol Police maintains safety and security at state buildings.

You just read:

Hogan Administration Announces $2.9 Million in Federal Surplus Delivered to Marylanders in Need in 1st Quarter 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.