Snak King Corporation Issues Recall on Undeclared Milk Allergen in O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn

Snak King is voluntarily recalling 5-ounce packages of “O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn” with “best if used by” dates of 9/24/2022 and 9/25/2022 due to the potential presence of an undeclared milk allergen. The recalled products were sold in ACME, Safeway, King’s, Balducci’s, Jewel-Osco, Andronico’s Community Markets, Vons, Pak ‘N Save, Albertsons, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Haggen, and Pavilions locations in the following states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, and Idaho.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/snak-king-corporation-issues-recall-and-allergy-alert-undeclared-milk-allergen-o-organics-sea-salt