Gov. Wolf Announces $5.23 Million in Funding to Protect Pennsylvania’s Diverse Communities

Governor Tom Wolf announced today more than $5.23 million in funding awards to 120 churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other nonprofit organizations which serve diverse communities, and often face bias and hate crimes, to improve their facilities’ security and protect from hate crimes.

“This is an investment in the safety and security of the diverse communities that are the tapestry of Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “It’s unfortunate that hate continues to surface here, hurting Pennsylvanians and tearing apart our communities. I will continue to stand with and support these communities in any way I can.”

The Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program, administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), was established to provide grants to nonprofit organizations who principally serve individuals, groups or institutions that are included within a bias motivation category for single bias hate crime incidents as identified by the FBI’s Hate Crime Statistics publication. The categories include race/ethnicity/ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender, and gender identity.

In January, Gov. Wolf announced an addition $4.5 million being allocated to the program from Pennsylvania’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

The awardees were eligible to apply for grant awards ranging from $5,000 to $150,000 for security enhancements designed to protect the safety and security of their membership. Funding can be used for safety and security planning, safety and security equipment and technology, training, building upgrades, vulnerability and threat assessments, and other security enhancements.

PCCD has issued two previous Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program solicitations in 2020 and 2021. A total of $5 million in funding was awarded to each cohort for a total of 243 awards announced. Collectively, these funds have impacted more than one million people who are associated with these organizations.

More information about PCCD’s Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program and the application process can be found on PCCD’s website.

A total of $5.23 million was awarded to the following projects:

Adams County

Gettysburg College, $75,000

Allegheny County

Chabad of Carnegie Mellon University, Inc., $25,000

Jewish Residential Services, Inc., $25,000

Allies for Health & Wellbeing, $36,419

Chabad Lubavitch of South Hills, Inc, $150,000

Chabad of Squirrel Hill Inc, $150,000

Yeshivath Achei Tmimim of Pittsburgh, $150,000

Lubavitch Center, $25,000

Congregation Dor Hadash, $14,000

Hillel Jewish University Center, $24,943

Chabad Young Professionals Inc., $25,000

First Unitarian Church of Pittsburgh, 9,220

Perry Highway Evangelical Lutheran Church of Wexford, $25,000

Holy Virgin Russian Orthodox Church, $24,200

Beth Hamedrash Hagodol-Beth Jacob Congregation, $25,000

Attawheed Islamic Center, $25,000

Legacy International Worship Center, $25,000

Bethany Baptist Church, $24,000

Rodef Shalom Congregation, $150,000

Tzohar Seminary, $25,000

Temple Sinai, $41,000

Carlow University, $117,295

Sri Venkateswara Temple, $41,177

Berks County

Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom, $19,094

Goggle Works, $150,000

Sacred Heart School, $25,000

Bucks County

St. Robert Bellarmine Church – Archdiocese of Philadelphia, $24,832

Ohev Shalom of Bucks County, $24,800

George School, $150,000

Salem United Church of Christ, $25,000

Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha – Northeast Inc., $24,978

Congregation Tifereth Israel of Lower Bucks County, $21,240

Cambria County

Cambria Library Association, $25,000

Centre County

Unity Christian Ministries International, $25,000

Congregation Brit Shalom, $75,000

Chester County

Islamic Society of Greater Valley Forge, $45,757

Coatesville Center for Community Health, $24,430

Masjid Al Rahman of Chester County Inc, $100,000

Congregation B’nai Jacob Phoenixville PA, $24,980

Kesher Israel Congregation, $40,000

Cumberland County

Dickinson College, $15,000

Masjid Al-Nur, $27,520

Dauphin County

YWCA Greater Harrisburg, $6,895

Metropolitan Community Church of the Spirit, $15,439

Islamic Center Masjid Al-Sabereen, $74,436

Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha – Northeast Inc, $24,928

Chisuk Emuna Congregation, $10,503

Delaware County

Congregation Beth Israel of Media, $24,891

Everest PACE Center Inc., $150,000

Congregation Beth El-Ner Tamid, $20,000

Upper Darby Township & Sellers Memorial Free Public Library, $20,000

St. Paul’s Syrian Orthodox Church, $10,560

Erie County

St Jude the Apostle Church, $47,707

Bosnian Islamic Community Erie, INC, $25,000

Lackawanna County

Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha – Northeast Inc., $24,899

Temple Israel of Scranton, $25,000

Yeshiva Beth Moshe – The Milton Eisner Yeshiva High School of Northeastern PA, $150,000

Elan Gardens, Inc, $25,000

Lancaster County

Congolese community of Central Pennsylvania, $17,230

YWCA Lancaster, $24,991

First Reformed Church UCC, $25,000

Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster, $16,162

Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, $13,732

Lehigh County

Congregation of Keneseth Israel, $40,300

Jewish Community Center of Allentown, Pennsylvania, $75,000

Jewish Day School of the Lehigh Valley, $81,705

Luzerne County

Temple Bnai Brith, $17,135

Agudas Israel Congregation, $17,788

Cheder Menachem Inc, $24,500

Monroe County

Family Promise of Monroe County Inc, $5,000

Montgomery County

Kaiserman Jewish Community Center, $17,980

Gan Israel Chabad, Inc., $25,000

Brotherhood Temple Brith Achim, $24,950

Congregation Adath Jeshurun, $25,000

Abington Monthly Meeting, Inc, $24,200

Har Zion Temple, $75,000

YWCA Tri-County Area, $23,687

Temple Sinai, $25,000

Lubavitch of Abington Inc., $25,000

Main Line Reform Temple, $150,000

Temple Adath Israel of the Main Line, $150,000

Lubavitch of Montgomery County, $55,640

The Mesivta High School of Greater Philadelphia, $50,000

Friends’ Central School, $24,090

Yeshivas Ohr Hachaim (DBA Mesivta Yesodei Yisroel), $75,000

Chabad Lubavitch of the Main Line, Inc, $50,250

Darchei Noam, $23,051

Reconstructing Judaism, $24,967

Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha – Northeast Inc., $24,987

Caskey Torah Academy, $25,000

Bharatiya Temple Inc, $79,366

Northampton County

Sikh Sadh Sangat Inc., $150,000

Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha Northeast Inc., $24,993

Philadelphia County

UUs of Mt. Airy, $5,000

Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History (The Weitzman Museum), $104,000

Northeast Philadelphia Chinese Association of CultureTrust Greater Philadelphia, $25,000

Mazzoni Center, $42,624

Philadelphia Chinese Chamber of Commerce, $25,000

Society Hill Synagogue, $22,500

AL AQSA ISLAMIC ACADEMY, $75,000

Congregation Rodeph Shalom, $74,812

The Urban League of Philadelphia, $23,163

Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia, $21,294

Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel, $25,000

St Luke’s Episcopal Church, Germantown, $20,000

Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, $97,300

Philadelphia FIGHT, $25,000

Talmudical Yeshiva of Philadelphia, $25,000

Galaei/Urban Affairs Coalition, $25,000

Federation Day Care Services d/b/a Federation Early Learning Services, $15,901

Philip Jaisohn Memorial Foundation, $25,000

Congregation Bnai Israel Ohev Zedek, $23,439

Chabad Serving Drexel, $25,000

Northeast Philadelphia Development Corporation, $25,000

Pike County

Mesivta Eitz Chaim, $75,000

Union County

Chabad Of Lewisburg, $24,000

Washington County

St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, $25,000

Wyoming County

Mesivta Chazak Inc., $25,000

York County

Emmanuel United Church of Christ, $23,000

The Young Women’s Christian Association of York, PA, $24,500