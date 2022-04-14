2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Wild Ride at the Dude Ranch
A Joyous Vacation on a Texas Ranch Turned into a Suspenseful Mystery
The anticipatory feelings of the eight optimistic women were beyond measure as they exited the vacation bus. Looking at their surroundings made them stare with mouths wide open.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Sherry Walraven will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2022 with her book titled Wild Ride At the Dude Ranch. A group of eight cousins was excited to have their yearly vacation spent at the Dude Ranch in Texas. This year they were looking forward to a fun and relaxing vacation full of various activities and plenty of new friends, but when another guest of the ranch was found murdered on the property and strange events begin to occur, the cousins become apprehensive. Will they continue their adventure or will this wild murder mystery scare the cousins away?
— Excerpt from Wild Ride at the Dude Ranch
“Above all else, the events at the Dude Ranch remind audiences that life must be lived with vigor despite the notion that danger lurks around every corner. Combining a series of newly founded friendships with a call to action when one of their own is taken, the cousins’ adventure is the highlight of the novel.”
— Reviewed by Mihir Shah, US Review of Books
“Author Walraven has a vivid imagination that plunges into storytelling with more energy than discipline. While she catapults from one dire situation to the next, her mixed tenses tangle alarmingly...Walraven also leaves readers with the impression that this won’t be the last adventure of the comical cousins who went for a particularly Wild Ride at the Dude Ranch.”
— Reviewed by Jake Bishop, Hollywood Book Reviews
Currently residing in Calhoun, Georgia, Sherry Walraven served as a middle school language arts teacher and an elementary school principal. She currently teaches elementary students in Sunday School. Sherry read and honed her storytelling skills for her children and her grandchildren. She loves to have fun, travel, and love God.
