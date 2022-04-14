Protective Parents across the state of Florida are Urging Governor DeSantis to VETO SB 1796

Our children are counting on you to protect them!

From Pensacola to Palm Beach and everywhere in-between - Florida children need protection from 50/50 timesharing mandates!

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, US, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Wives Advocacy Group – Florida Alimony & Custody Laws is urging Governor DeSantis to veto a bill that changes the way Florida judges settle custody and alimony cases.

FWAG, which advocates for divorced Florida mothers, warns that SB 1796 would harm children by weakening mothers' rights to protect them. They fear the previously-vetoed legislation would expose battered spouses and their children to further abuse and danger.

Among other measures, the bill would place a greater burden of proof of danger on parents seeking more than 50/50 custody.

"At a time when Governor DeSantis is preserving the rights of Florida parents & families and protecting children, this bill is dangerously flawed," FWAG spokeswoman Jan Killilea remarks. "This is the same bill former Florida Governor and current US Senator Rick Scott vetoed not once but twice."

"According to a conservative estimate by experts, more than 58,000 children a year are ordered into unsupervised contact with physically or sexually abusive parents following divorce in the United States. This is over twice the yearly rate of new cases of childhood cancer.

[How Many Children Are Court Ordered into Unsupervised Contact With An Abusive Parent After Divorce? http://leadershipcouncil.org/1/med/PR3.html September 22, 2008]

Killilea states, "Not all parents and children are the same, and children's needs are not always met by equal parenting. The standard of proof in civil court is preponderance of the evidence. Imposition of a "clear and convincing" proof standard to rebut 50/50 presumption would create an extremely high burden for domestic abuse victims trying to protect children from an abusive ex-partner."

Moms' rights advocates point to Pensacola mother Cassie Carli's recent murder during a custody exchange as a tragic reminder that mandating 50/50 timesharing could be dangerous for the protective parent.

Ft. Lauderdale mother Allison Kessler, parent of 4 yr. old Greyson Kessler who was killed by his own father, stated, "I fully believe his father should not have had 50% custody." [Oct. 12, 2021 WPLG Local10 News - Madeleine Wright, Reporter]

"Disguised as a civil rights initiative, this bill is another misguided attempt to destroy the American family from within our very own Florida Legislature," Killilea says. "It's also clearly in opposition to the express principles of the Republican Party platform. It's out of step with Governor DeSantis' agenda of protecting Florida's children and families."

Today we appeal as mothers from across the state of Florida for Governor DeSantis to stand up to the well-funded Mens' rights group, and Veto 1796.