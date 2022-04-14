Operation Lone Star Surpasses 11,000 Felony Charges, Continues To Secure Border As Biden Administration Moves Forward On Title 42 Elimination

TEXAS, April 14 - April 14, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border, stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas, and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry in response to the federal government's unwillingness to address the border crisis. Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, multi-agency efforts have led to more than 233,000 migrant apprehensions, along with more than 13,600 criminal arrests — and more than 11,000 felony charges. Over 3,700 weapons and almost $30 million in currency have been seized. In the fight against fentanyl, DPS has seized over 298 million lethal doses throughout the state. Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Biden's open border policies. RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:

Governor Abbott Signs Historic Border Security Memorandum Of Understanding With Nuevo León Governor García In Laredo Governor Abbott on met with Nuevo León Governor Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda at the Colombia Solidarity International Bridge in Laredo to discuss challenges along the Texas-Mexico border. Following their meeting, Governor Abbott and Governor García signed a memorandum of understanding between the State of Texas and the Free and Sovereign State of Nuevo León to enhance border security measures that will prevent illegal immigration from Mexico to Texas and improve the flow of traffic across the Colombia Solidarity International Bridge. The agreement goes into effect immediately. "Texans demand and deserve an aggressive, comprehensive border security strategy that will protect our communities from the dangerous consequences related to illegal immigration," said Governor Abbott. "Until President Biden enforces the immigration laws passed by Congress, Texas will step up and use its own strategies to secure the border and negotiate with Mexico to seek solutions that will keep Texans safe. This historic memorandum of understanding between Texas and Nuevo León is a major step in the Lone Star State's efforts to secure the border in the federal government's absence.”

First Two Buses Of Unlawful Migrants Arrive In Washington, D.C. On Wednesday and Thursday, the first two groups of unlawful migrants transported to Washington, D.C. were dropped off near the United States Capitol. This strategy is part of Governor Abbott's response to the Biden Administration's decision to end Title 42 expulsions. A third bus is currently en route to Washington, D.C. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses to transport migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. The buses were filled with migrants from counties including Colombia, Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua. "As the federal government continues to turn a blind eye to the border crisis, the State of Texas will remain steadfast in our efforts to fill in the gaps and keep Texans safe," said Governor Abbott. "By transporting migrants to Washington, D.C., the Biden Administration will be able to more immediately meet the needs of the people they are allowing to cross our border. Texas should not have to bear the burden of the Biden Administration’s failure to secure our border."

FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Is Removing Title 42 A National Security Threat? Sara Carter examines the national security implications of illegal immigration at the southern border while on assignment with DPS' Aircraft Operations Division. View an additional report from Sarah Carter here.

Texas National Guard Conducts Riot Preparedness Exercises As Part Of Mass Migration Response Rehearsal Members of the Texas National Guard have conducted training with riot gear in preparation of potential mass migration incursions into Texas following President Biden's decision to end Title 42 expulsions.

WATCH: DPS Disrupts Smuggling Attempt, Apprehends 21 Migrants

Last week, DPS assisted in the disruption of a human smuggling attempt while conducting a traffic stop in Hebbronville. During the stop, 21 migrants were found hiding in wooden crates.

Texas National Guard Apprehends Migrants, Deters Human Smugglers Members of the Texas National Guard apprehend multiple groups of men attempting to cross over the US-Mexico border illegally last week. The guard continues to assist DPS in deterring and apprehending criminal activity along the entire international border region in Texas.

Texas National Guard, DPS Conduct Maritime Operations On The Rio Grande River The Texas National Guard tactical marine units and DPS are continuing to conduct maritime patrol activities on the Rio Grande River. The boat crews are the first line of defense against illegal activity crossing into Texas from Mexico.

WATCH: DPS Discusses Enhanced Vehicle Inspections On Fox News