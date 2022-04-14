eZ-XPO Launches The World’s 1st Hybrid & On-Demand Matchmaking for Lead Generation for Hybrid Event

Matchmaking for Lead Generation 365 for Hybrid Event and Work Product Features for Hybrid Event and Work 365 Multiple Daily Use Cases - Virtual Expo - Training - Job Fair - Contest

Lead generation never sleeps: Why limit matchmaking only to live and hybrid when one can automate matchmaking 24/7 and 365 days.

eZ-XPO - Matchmaking is perfect for organizations like associations, chambers of commerce, marketplaces, and partner network with captive members and partners.” — Matt Fok, CEO, and Founder of eZ-XPO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eZ-Xpo, the global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network, announced the world's 1st Live and On-Demand Automated Matchmaking for Lead Generation 365 feature for professionals event planners, trade show organizers, marketers, and for-profit and non-profit organizations.

eZ-XPO – Matchmaking for Lead Generation is designed for both hybrid events and on-demand events 365 days. The most critical challenge of any hybrid or in-person event is to match the right buyers and sellers. With thousands of participants in multiple session tracks and exhibit halls, it is almost impossible to meet the right buyer or seller.

With eZ-XPO – Matchmaking, organizers can set it up for hybrid and in-person events as well as on-demand events and on-demand events every day.

"eZ-XPO - Matchmaking is perfect for organizations like associations, chambers of commerce, marketplaces, and partner network with captive members and partners. Instead of wasting time searching for the right potential partner and customer. Our application can shorten the time to finding the right partner for each company in minutes," said Matt Fok, CEO, and Founder of eZ-XPO.

With eZ-XPO - Matchmaking, event planners, marketers, and organizers can empower all participants to find each other based on their preferences easily and quickly with the following powerful features:

• eZ-XPO - Personalization - personalize every exhibit hall based on the mutual intentions of attendees and exhibitors;

• eZ-XPO - Session Match - routes attendees to the suitable exhibit hall and exhibitor booth;

• eZ-XPO - AI Match - empower AI Chat to screen out the right buyer for the exhibitor's call to action from their exhibitor booth.

For a limited time, try it free for two months ($1,000 Value) when enrolling in the new Digital Collaborator Business Collaborator Program here -

https://ezxpo.biz/dcba/attendee_register

For more detailed information, please get in touch with Matt Fok at mfok@ez-xpo.com.

About eZ-Xpo

eZ-Xpo is a global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network, empowering businesses to connect, collaborate, and promote through networks of virtual expo marketplaces for lead generation. eZ-Xpo transforms the trade show, hybrid events/work, and lead generation industry into a Virtual Network Ecosystem with daily organic traffic and leads. eZ-Xpo delivers the world's 1st all-in-1 virtual collaborative network that seamlessly integrates with built-in marketing automation to follow up with every prospective customer during and after the event.

eZ-Xpo has been operating in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, for over five years. eZ-Xpo has deployed the world's all-in-1 Virtual Expo Network, results-oriented virtual collaborative marketing solutions for different industry leaders and Associations such as Truist Corporate Bank, New York Life, Boeing, Raytheon, New England Hemophilia Association, Pfizer, CVS Specialty, Genentech, Bayer, HUD-Envision Centers, U.S. Transportation Security Administration, United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), U.S. Secret Service, and Military Sealift Command (MSC).

For more information on eZ-Xpo, please visit www.eZ-Xpo.com.

Contact Information

eZ-Xpo

Matt Fok

Founder and CEO

Email: mfok@eZ-Xpo.com

Phone: 1-888-718-5333

JumpStart Your Business 2022