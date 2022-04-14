LATFOB 2022 presents Coffee Shop Ministries

Coffee and Talks: A Plant Seeds of Hope

Have you ever felt that your daily events could provide encourage for others?” — excerpt from Dennis McIntyre, Coffee Shop Ministries

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coffee stimulus concept is real, but there is another human trait just as significant, namely fellowship. Through Dennis McIntyre’s work entitled, Coffee Shop Ministries, chance meetings in coffee shops are depicted as heavenly arranged. After his mother died when he was three, McIntyre spent his teenage and adolescent years in foster homes which he felt neglected, and abused.

God transformed his unmet need for love into a gift of reassurance that he shares with others. For McIntyre, “coffee shops became God’s meeting places” where he could plant seeds of hope, offer a listening ear to the secluded and be accessible for the unplanned encounters God brought his way. McIntyre believes “God doesn’t need

our abilities to perform acts of service, just our availability.”

The book is inspiring. Its thematic refrain is that nothing happens by chance and that God is caring for all of creation. The book’s quiet, studied style is subject-matter appropriate, and its language is accessible and easily digested, keeping the message clear and uncomplicated. Incidents and episodes of friends in crisis, strangers who need someone to listen, or chance meetings that develop into more serious situations function in a story cycle, with the framing setting of the coffee shop holding them together and giving the book thematic unity. A native of Rochester, New York, Dennis A. McIntyre served as an electrical engineer and a technical writer for over 40 years before retiring. Since retirement, he has only focused on writing his pieces and books from 2008 until now. His main goal for writing involves drawing people into closer relationships with the Lord and one another.

