Gov. Wolf Announces $5.23 Million in Funding to Protect Pennsylvania’s Diverse Communities

Governor Tom Wolf announced today more than $5.23 million in funding awards to 120 churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other nonprofit organizations which serve diverse communities, and often face bias and hate crimes, to improve their facilities’ security and protect from hate crimes.
“This is an investment in the safety and security of the diverse communities that are the tapestry of Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “It’s unfortunate that hate continues to surface here, hurting Pennsylvanians and tearing apart our communities. I will continue to stand with and support these communities in any way I can.”
The Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program, administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), was established to provide grants to nonprofit organizations who principally serve individuals, groups or institutions that are included within a bias motivation category for single bias hate crime incidents as identified by the FBI’s Hate Crime Statistics publication. The categories include race/ethnicity/ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender, and gender identity.
In January, Gov. Wolf announced an addition $4.5 million being allocated to the program from Pennsylvania’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
The awardees were eligible to apply for grant awards ranging from $5,000 to $150,000 for security enhancements designed to protect the safety and security of their membership. Funding can be used for safety and security planning, safety and security equipment and technology, training, building upgrades, vulnerability and threat assessments, and other security enhancements.
PCCD has issued two previous Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program solicitations in 2020 and 2021. A total of $5 million in funding was awarded to each cohort for a total of 243 awards announced. Collectively, these funds have impacted more than one million people who are associated with these organizations.
More information about PCCD’s Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program and the application process can be found on PCCD’s website.
A total of $5.23 million was awarded to the following projects:
Adams County
Gettysburg College, $75,000
Allegheny County
Chabad of Carnegie Mellon University, Inc., $25,000
Jewish Residential Services, Inc., $25,000
Allies for Health & Wellbeing, $36,419
Chabad Lubavitch of South Hills, Inc, $150,000
Chabad of Squirrel Hill Inc, $150,000
Yeshivath Achei Tmimim of Pittsburgh, $150,000
Lubavitch Center, $25,000
Congregation Dor Hadash, $14,000
Hillel Jewish University Center, $24,943
Chabad Young Professionals Inc., $25,000
First Unitarian Church of Pittsburgh, 9,220
Perry Highway Evangelical Lutheran Church of Wexford, $25,000
Holy Virgin Russian Orthodox Church, $24,200
Beth Hamedrash Hagodol-Beth Jacob Congregation, $25,000
Attawheed Islamic Center, $25,000
Legacy International Worship Center, $25,000
Bethany Baptist Church, $24,000
Rodef Shalom Congregation, $150,000
Tzohar Seminary, $25,000
Temple Sinai, $41,000
Carlow University, $117,295
Sri Venkateswara Temple, $41,177
Berks County
Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom, $19,094
Goggle Works, $150,000
Sacred Heart School, $25,000
Bucks County
St. Robert Bellarmine Church – Archdiocese of Philadelphia, $24,832
Ohev Shalom of Bucks County, $24,800
George School, $150,000
Salem United Church of Christ, $25,000
Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha – Northeast Inc., $24,978
Congregation Tifereth Israel of Lower Bucks County, $21,240
Cambria County
Cambria Library Association, $25,000
Centre County
Unity Christian Ministries International, $25,000
Congregation Brit Shalom, $75,000
Chester County
Islamic Society of Greater Valley Forge, $45,757
Coatesville Center for Community Health, $24,430
Masjid Al Rahman of Chester County Inc, $100,000
Congregation B’nai Jacob Phoenixville PA, $24,980
Kesher Israel Congregation, $40,000
Cumberland County
Dickinson College, $15,000
Masjid Al-Nur, $27,520
Dauphin County
YWCA Greater Harrisburg, $6,895
Metropolitan Community Church of the Spirit, $15,439
Islamic Center Masjid Al-Sabereen, $74,436
Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha – Northeast Inc, $24,928
Chisuk Emuna Congregation, $10,503
Delaware County
Congregation Beth Israel of Media, $24,891
Everest PACE Center Inc., $150,000
Congregation Beth El-Ner Tamid, $20,000
Upper Darby Township & Sellers Memorial Free Public Library, $20,000
St. Paul’s Syrian Orthodox Church, $10,560
Erie County
St Jude the Apostle Church, $47,707
Bosnian Islamic Community Erie, INC, $25,000
Lackawanna County
Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha – Northeast Inc., $24,899
Temple Israel of Scranton, $25,000
Yeshiva Beth Moshe – The Milton Eisner Yeshiva High School of Northeastern PA, $150,000
Elan Gardens, Inc, $25,000
Lancaster County
Congolese community of Central Pennsylvania, $17,230
YWCA Lancaster, $24,991
First Reformed Church UCC, $25,000
Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster, $16,162
Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, $13,732
Lehigh County
Congregation of Keneseth Israel, $40,300
Jewish Community Center of Allentown, Pennsylvania, $75,000
Jewish Day School of the Lehigh Valley, $81,705
Luzerne County
Temple Bnai Brith, $17,135
Agudas Israel Congregation, $17,788
Cheder Menachem Inc, $24,500
Monroe County
Family Promise of Monroe County Inc, $5,000
Montgomery County
Kaiserman Jewish Community Center, $17,980
Gan Israel Chabad, Inc., $25,000
Brotherhood Temple Brith Achim, $24,950
Congregation Adath Jeshurun, $25,000
Abington Monthly Meeting, Inc, $24,200
Har Zion Temple, $75,000
YWCA Tri-County Area, $23,687
Temple Sinai, $25,000
Lubavitch of Abington Inc., $25,000
Main Line Reform Temple, $150,000
Temple Adath Israel of the Main Line, $150,000
Lubavitch of Montgomery County, $55,640
The Mesivta High School of Greater Philadelphia, $50,000
Friends’ Central School, $24,090
Yeshivas Ohr Hachaim (DBA Mesivta Yesodei Yisroel), $75,000
Chabad Lubavitch of the Main Line, Inc, $50,250
Darchei Noam, $23,051
Reconstructing Judaism, $24,967
Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha – Northeast Inc., $24,987
Caskey Torah Academy, $25,000
Bharatiya Temple Inc, $79,366
Northampton County
Sikh Sadh Sangat Inc., $150,000
Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha Northeast Inc., $24,993
Philadelphia County
UUs of Mt. Airy, $5,000
Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History (The Weitzman Museum), $104,000
Northeast Philadelphia Chinese Association of CultureTrust Greater Philadelphia, $25,000
Mazzoni Center, $42,624
Philadelphia Chinese Chamber of Commerce, $25,000
Society Hill Synagogue, $22,500
AL AQSA ISLAMIC ACADEMY, $75,000
Congregation Rodeph Shalom, $74,812
The Urban League of Philadelphia, $23,163
Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia, $21,294
Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel, $25,000
St Luke’s Episcopal Church, Germantown, $20,000
Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, $97,300
Philadelphia FIGHT, $25,000
Talmudical Yeshiva of Philadelphia, $25,000
Galaei/Urban Affairs Coalition, $25,000
Federation Day Care Services d/b/a Federation Early Learning Services, $15,901
Philip Jaisohn Memorial Foundation, $25,000
Congregation Bnai Israel Ohev Zedek, $23,439
Chabad Serving Drexel, $25,000
Northeast Philadelphia Development Corporation, $25,000
Pike County
Mesivta Eitz Chaim, $75,000
Union County
Chabad Of Lewisburg, $24,000
Washington County
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, $25,000
Wyoming County
Mesivta Chazak Inc., $25,000
York County
Emmanuel United Church of Christ, $23,000
The Young Women’s Christian Association of York, PA, $24,500