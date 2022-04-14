Submit Release
LATFOB 2022 presents Collection of Short Stories

Short Stories: Nail-Biting Riddles of Mysteries and Intrigues

A short story must have a single mood and every sentence must build towards it.”
— Edgar Allan Poe

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Collection of Short Stories by Larry D. Steinman is composed of nine short stories, plot-driven varieties namely: One Big, Happy Family; The Cougar; Guilty and Not Guilty; The Jackson Hamilton Story; The Case of the Pearl-Handled Dagger; The Secret Six; The Way West; Where’s the Fortune?; and Too Many Spies. The suspense of these whodunit stories gives you chills and anticipation. This collection is perfect for readers digging for crime-solving mysteries and thrilling adrenaline-pumping storylines.

At the age of seventy-nine and living in Beggs, Oklahoma for the past 12 years, Larry D. Steinman never thought of himself as a storyteller. Two years ago, on a one fine day, Larry suddenly had a thought and the urge to pen those thoughts down on a paper. He was perplexed when he discovered that the thought he thoughtlessly wrote down came together to form a meaningful and thrilling story. He gave them to his daughter who thought that those stories are good enough to be published, and here he is, an aspiring author who seeks to share his creative and noteworthy writing with others. He enjoys his newfound passion and hopes people find pleasure in reading his stories. As a matter of fact, Larry is planning on writing and publishing a new book this fall, a book that is surely worth the wait. He is currently working on a novel that centers on the secrets of the castles built in Romania during the 19500s and 19600s.

Collection of Short Stories
Written by: Larry D. Steinman
Book copies are available on Amazon and other online book resellers.

