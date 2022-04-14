LATFOB 2022 presents Ruins of Faith

Changes in Faith: The Evil and the Faithfuls

“Horror fiction shows us that the control we believe we have is purely illusory and that every moment we teeter on chaos and oblivion.”” — Clive Barker

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Shellie L. Spencer has released his book titled Ruins of Faith — a breath-taking tale of supernatural horror that brings a life and death reality to light after a young boy, Peter’s, disappearance — who reappears after several weeks in his father, Alex Turner’s, cellar. One of the countless disturbing developments.

Dramatic changes take place one after another. It started with some unusual rain then, chaos was unleashed. Clues are scattered and revealed everywhere, and what is left to do is to exert some effort to face them and hold on to their faiths. A minor mishap will cost them their entire species.

PRESS RELEASE | LA BOOK FAIR 2022

“The book is really good. I loved how I could relate to the characters and it felt like I was inside the story right along with them. The story is not dull, there are many scenes I could imagine happening and I would reread because it was so awesome. I like good fiction: Dean Koontz, Stephen King, Sidney Sheldon. I wish this book would become a movie.”— Amazon customer review.

“The book has deep twists and turns to keep a reader reading. If he keeps writing books I will keep reading them!”— Amazon customer review.

Currently residing in Massachusetts, Shellie L. Spencer is an upstate New York native where he owns graphic art and music shops and always had a passion for writing. His new book, Ruins of Faith, is a mesmerizing work of fantasy fiction that keeps the pages turning from the first enthralling paragraph to the last. He also wrote another fiction book titled “Absence of Will.”

Ruins of Faith

Written by: Shellie L. Spencer

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.