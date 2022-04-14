Cottonwood Art Festival Announces Performance Lineup for May 7-8
The Cupcake Vineyards Courtyard features live music on stage at Cottonwood Art Festival in Richardson, TX.
Muralist and artist Amy Burkman to give live art performances and paintings available to buy at the festival.
It’s not just live art, it’s live art with a heart.”RICHARDSON, TX, USA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cottonwood Art Festival announces the performance lineup for May 7-8 that will celebrate the 53rd semi-annual show at Cottonwood Park in Richardson. In addition to a juried art show featuring more than 200 artists from around the world, the free admission includes music on the Cupcake Vineyards Courtyard Stage and Acoustic Stage. Entertainment is provided in a variety of genres including rock, country, folk, blues, reggae, R&B and soul; plus live painting demonstrations by local artists.
The schedule of performances is as follows:
Saturday, May 7
Cupcake Vineyards Courtyard Main Stage
Erik Carrizales (10 a.m.)
Matthew Fiock (11:45 a.m.)
The Shepherds (1:30 p.m.)
Retrophonics (3:30 p.m.)
Maylee Thomas Band (5:30 p.m.)
Acoustic Stage
Jeff Groce (11 a.m.)
Zech Lumpkin (1 p.m.)
Vudu Childe (3 p.m.)
Sunday, May 8
Cupcake Vineyards Courtyard Main Stage
Kelly Nygren (10 a.m.)
Kirk Thurmond (11:45 a.m.)
Warehouse/A Dave Matthews Tribute Band (1:30 p.m.)
Midnight Soul (3:30 p.m.)
Acoustic Stage
Christopher Wright (11 a.m.)
Ariana Ortiz (1 p.m.)
Alex Lease (3 p.m.)
Muralist and live art entertainer Amy Burkman will perform on the Cupcake Vineyards Courtyard Main Stage each day at 11:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. Amy has dedicated years of philanthropic experience through art to deliver inspiring and captivating performances. It’s not just live art, it’s live art with a heart.
Admission, Hours, and Location Information
Admission for Cottonwood Art Festival is free and open to the public on May 7-8, 2022. The event is held at Cottonwood Park located at 1321 W. Belt lLine Road. in Richardson, Texas.
Hours for the 2022 Spring Festival are:
o Saturday, 10 a.m. – -7 p.m. and
o Sunday, 10 a.m. – -5 p.m.
Festival Parking
Parking is available across from the Festival grounds at the Richardson High School football stadium. Shuttles are provided throughout the weekend to and from the parking area.
About Cottonwood Art Festival
Celebrating 53 years, the semi-annual Cottonwood Art Festival is a juried show ranked among the Top 10 Fine Art Shows in the country. Local artists staged the first Festival at the scenic Cottonwood Park in Richardson, Texas in its humble beginnings in 1969. Cottonwood has since established itself as an internationally award-winning signature art event and become a tradition within the community. The Festival designed outreach programs as innovative tools to mentor students, designed to broaden the interest in visual arts beyond the art festival, and bring the art world into classrooms.
Amy Burkman at Cottonwood Art Festival in Richardson