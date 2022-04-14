LATFOB 2022 presents Last Chances: Collected Stories

Life Chances — The Captivating Dimensions of Human Nature

Charm the birds right out of the trees.” — excerpt from, Last Chances: Collected Stories.

Last Chances: Collected Stories is a compilation of ten reminiscent short stories exploring the fascinating dimensions of human nature, written by Judith Bartow. It portraits men and women facing the challenges of their respective life journeys. These revealing stories

introduce you to characters of a certain age, without regrets but with those lingering questions: they are Sam, Scott, Lacey, Emily, Ben, and Marianne.

“Last Chances: Collected Stories, by Judith Bartow — these are wonderful intriguing stories. The characters are so fully alive, yet often baffling and unpredictable which makes it all the more interesting. And the times and places in which they live are given a rich and explicit life of their own which enhances everything even more. All in all, a very enjoyable and easy read.” — Amazon customer review.

“I loved this book. It is written by a wonderful writer, Judith Bartow. The characters and their tales pulled me, and I could not put it down. Each story took me back to a different time and place. I look forward to reading her next collection.” — Amazon customer review.

“Last Chances by Judith Bartow is a wonderful collection of short stories by a fine writer. Her characters come to life through keen descriptions of, and insightful observations into, their actions and inner lives. She is also a master at describing the surroundings in which her dramas take place.” —Amazon customer review.

A longtime resident of New York City’s Upper West Side, Judith Bartow, and her husband raised their daughter, Joanna. She is a graduate of Bachelor of Arts in Brown University and an MBA at Fordham University and a retired director of communications for a multi-state health organization. She has published her latest book, “Last Chances: Collected Stories”: a collection of powerful short stories laying the objectives and authenticities of disparate personalities.

