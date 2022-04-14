LATFOB 2022 presents Nosh Gram: What if I told you?

How the Powerful, Productive Wealthy Operate! And How Powerful and Understanding God’s Word.

“There is an understanding to empower people and help individuals to become independent; they need to be appropriately” — excerpt from NOSH GRAM:

Author Virginia Lee Edge's NOSH GRAM: What if I told you? is a work of fiction about characters, places, and incidents. It is the expressions of the author's imagination used fictitiously penning the story. She integrates magical realism to get others to follow a magical world, while writing with a witty view.

It is about Nosh Gram, who is a lifelong member of an exclusive club. He’s now on the journey to learn. You see, Nosh and his sister Blake are twins; they are from a very wealthy family, who are blessed to understand the needs of others who were financially deprived. They have been working closely with their parents “their club” since they were very young children. The Club uses its wealth to upgrade the suffering of financially deprived countries, but money alone is not the

answer.

In 1945, Virginia L. Edge was born in Brooklyn, New York, was the oldest of three children. She is also the author of Faith and Love: Moving Along Through Biblical Truth. She has been married to Theron Edge for the last 42 years. She has always had a great love for her family and has poured all that she has into her children and family, and even their pets. She has the heart to give, that big heart led her to a career in Nursing. Virginia L. Edge was a Registered Nurse for many years,

and she retired for 22 years now, and hasn’t slowed down since. She hopes that you will enjoy this book and follow her into future endeavors as she shares the impartation that God has instilled into her life.

NOSH GRAM: What if I told you?

Written by: Virginia Lee Edge

