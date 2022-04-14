Sortlist Study: The metaverse is turning into a land for a privileged few
What we learned by surveying 200 companies that already invested in the metaverseLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study from Sortlist, the B2B matchmaking platform, has revealed some surprising statistics about the metaverse and its place for business. According to a survey the company carried out to 200 brands across Europe and the USA that had already begun investing in the metaverse, more than 55% of businesses acknowledge it’s a risk “worth taking,” especially since 36% believe it is “the future.”
Conversely, these same companies see these virtual worlds as places aimed mostly at men (64%), big brands (60%), and Gen Z users (56%) as well as millennials (52%), who make up the current workforce and are digitally savvy.
Furthermore, 47% of brands already investing in the metaverse affirm that it is their innovation departments that are most interested in metaverse initiatives. This number is underscored by the fact that, usually, it’s bigger companies that have the budget and resources necessary to create an internal innovation department, especially for new technologies like the metaverse.
The results seem to corroborate the idea that the metaverse is, as of today, reserved for a niche target.
The study also includes some interesting findings that might make brands think twice about their long-term metaverse investments:
- Compared to popular belief that Facebook’s announcement was driving the money behind metaverse investments, 92% of the companies surveyed revealed that it was actually the pandemic that accelerated them.
- 52% of brands believe customers are ready for the metaverse. However, a second study Sortlist did to the general public shows that 54% of users would not trust a virtual world.
- 26% of brands expect to see a return on investment in the metaverse, while 17% expect to gather valuable data.
- The majority of the brands surveyed (68%) believe the technology will boom in as little as 5 years.
You can read the entire report here: https://www.sortlist.com/blog/metaverse-for-business/
