Lumeca Health Inc. Signs $4.8M Virtual Care Contract with SK Gov't
Lumeca is pleased to announce that it has been contracted by the Gov't of SK to provide clinical videoconferencing software to province's healthcare providers.REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumeca Health Inc. (Lumeca) is pleased to announce that it has been contracted by the Government of Saskatchewan to provide clinical videoconferencing software to healthcare providers across the province (RFP # 0501). Under this service agreement, Lumeca will provide the virtual health care service platform for clinicians, care providers and the 1.2 million people that reside in the province.
This exciting new development is the start of a new era for Saskatchewan health care, and the first provincial service of its kind across Canada. This new agreement will enable health care providers to replicate their practice using virtual appointments to supplement in-person care, providing all Saskatchewan patients and their families easier and more convenient communications with their providers. This new government-funded service is expected to become available in the coming months.
Since its inception in 2018, Lumeca has been proudly serving the people of Saskatchewan, Lumeca software will give healthcare providers an intuitive, easy-to-use and secure interface to deliver healthcare virtually to their patients, effectively combining and coordinating in-person and virtual care.
Quotes:
“Recognizing the challenges of the pandemic and the need for better, equitable access to health care throughout the province, the government is pleased to announce the rollout of quality virtual care for all the people of Saskatchewan.” said Minister Paul Merriman. “This system will be of benefit to all Saskatchewan Patients, especially those in rural or remote settings.”
"This partnership will not only support health innovation but also local experts, local jobs and contribute to Saskatchewan’s Growth Plan.” said Premier Scott Moe “We look forward to seeing Lumeca scale and bring success at home and abroad.”
“Having worked with Lumeca in the past, I can confidently say this will be great for Saskatchewan.” said Chief Cadmus Delorme of Cowessess First Nation.
“Lumeca is here to simplify the patient-doctor relationship. We are proud to be the provider of this new government program available to 3,500 doctors and counsellors across our great province,” says Tommy Douglass, CEO Lumeca Health Inc. “Our team has worked very hard to build this solution in Saskatchewan for Saskatchewan people.”
“Virtual care systems are being used increasingly to enhance access to health care services around the world. With the support of the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health and Saskatchewan Health Authority, our province is a leader in ensuring Saskatchewan people have access to robust systems and processes for quality virtual care experiences.” Says DR. Stacey Lovo PhD, Associate Professor at the U of S.
ABOUT LUMECA HEALTH INC
Lumeca Health Inc. offers SAAS based health technology solutions to medical providers across Canada. Lumeca has developed proprietary technology to provide quality healthcare through the combination of traditional and virtual delivery systems.
For more information on Lumeca Health Inc. visit the company’s website at https://www.lumeca.com
