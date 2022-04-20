Submit Release
Legislate CEO shares the potential of contract automation for the unlawyered in RICS Tech partner webinar

Legislate CEO participates in RICS Tech partner webinar to discuss the application of contract automation across property management and employment agreements.

OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legislate CEO, Charles Brecque, speaks with Andrew Knight from RICS about the application of LawTech to contract automation across property management and employment agreements. The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors is a UK-based professional body for surveyors with over 134,000 highly qualified trainees and professionals. RICS promotes and enforces the highest professional standards in the development and management of land, real estate, construction and infrastructure.

The talk was part of a webinar which was released as part of the RICS Tech Partner Programme. The Programme highlights the benefits of combining the complementary skill sets of professionals in the property and technology spaces. It encourages the continued collaboration and mutually-beneficial learning between innovators from outside the property sector and the profession itself.

In the webinar, Charles shares how data and technology can help smaller, unlawyered property management firms draw up contracts which are robust and easy-to-understand. Charles also discussed the benefits of using knowledge graph logic to ensure contracts are consistent and enforceable whilst unlocking the data that is normally trapped within pdfs and other electronic documents.

Charles Brecque, CEO "Legislate is bringing transparency to contracts by providing a digital framework for creating, signing and managing agreements. We are making the data in contracts queryable for the first time ever by taking a knowledge graph first approach to contracts. This means that businesses can answer questions about the contracts efficiently without needing to manually sift through documents one by one."

