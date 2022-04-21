Submit Release
News Search

There were 722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,196 in the last 365 days.

Global Resources International, Inc Evolves with a Total Company Rebrand in 2022

Global Resources International launches reband this year after innovating their powerhouse group of companies, who have a strong presence globally.

FLOWERY BRANCH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Resources International launches reband this year after innovating their powerhouse group of companies, who have a strong presence in both the US and internationally. This rebrand reflects how the company and its entities have continued to evolve and is embodied in its new tagline.

GRI is building on their new tagline, “Think.Make.Protect.” This symbolizes their drive to think in ways that resolve their customers' ever changing challenges, making those ideas come to life through action, and protecting their customers by creating quality products that provide the protection demanded by their particular work environments everyday. This rebrand is extremely exciting for the company’s growth, on a domestic and international scale.

Founded in 2000, Global Resources International, Inc. (GRI) is a privately-held US corporation and a leading provider of comprehensive contract manufacturing services, medical devices, industrial products, and protective solutions. From their metropolitan Atlanta headquarters in Flowery Branch, GA and global operations, they collaborate with their clients to develop and deliver value engineered solutions that enhance and optimize the client's capability to create a positive impact on their business proposition.

GRI has developed a highly successful model for managing a geographically diverse organization which allows them to maintain a flexible approach to how and where they do business. They are a leading contract manufacturer due to their commitment to continually expand their global presence and capabilities.

Press Department
TalenAlexander
press@talenalexander.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Global Resources International, Inc Evolves with a Total Company Rebrand in 2022

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.