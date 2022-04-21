Global Resources International, Inc Evolves with a Total Company Rebrand in 2022
Global Resources International launches reband this year after innovating their powerhouse group of companies, who have a strong presence globally.FLOWERY BRANCH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Resources International launches reband this year after innovating their powerhouse group of companies, who have a strong presence in both the US and internationally. This rebrand reflects how the company and its entities have continued to evolve and is embodied in its new tagline.
GRI is building on their new tagline, “Think.Make.Protect.” This symbolizes their drive to think in ways that resolve their customers' ever changing challenges, making those ideas come to life through action, and protecting their customers by creating quality products that provide the protection demanded by their particular work environments everyday. This rebrand is extremely exciting for the company’s growth, on a domestic and international scale.
Founded in 2000, Global Resources International, Inc. (GRI) is a privately-held US corporation and a leading provider of comprehensive contract manufacturing services, medical devices, industrial products, and protective solutions. From their metropolitan Atlanta headquarters in Flowery Branch, GA and global operations, they collaborate with their clients to develop and deliver value engineered solutions that enhance and optimize the client's capability to create a positive impact on their business proposition.
GRI has developed a highly successful model for managing a geographically diverse organization which allows them to maintain a flexible approach to how and where they do business. They are a leading contract manufacturer due to their commitment to continually expand their global presence and capabilities.
Press Department
TalenAlexander
press@talenalexander.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn