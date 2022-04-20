Professional services firm CollabraLink Technologies, Inc. promotes Seth Sacher to VP, Operations and Delivery
It has been energizing to build a modern, digital government with the CollabraLink team. Our success is essential to enable our federal partners to meet our nation’s critical needs.”MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seth Sacher has been with the company since May 2019 and is tasked with driving continuous improvements for delivery. He aims for programmatic excellence that consistently executes high-quality technology solutions to foster customer success in their Digital Transformation missions.
— Seth Sacher
Sacher was previously CollabraLink’s Director of Engineering, where he led the Full Stack Engineering practice in its pursuit to leverage modern, open-source technologies to develop scalable, cost-effective solutions that meet key federal customer objectives. He revamped the talent pipeline centered around CollabraLink’s ISTAR values, enabling 25% practice growth.
“We are proud to have Seth support CollabraLink in this new capacity,” said George Batsakis, CollabraLink CEO. “His technical acumen and bent on quality will lay a firm foundation upon which we can continue to deliver impactful technology solutions at scale for federal agencies.”
“I am thrilled to continue working with Seth to deliver meaningful customer outcomes”, said Josh Bailes, Executive Vice President of Federal Health and Civil. “He has been a champion of new initiatives and endlessly focused on operationalizing innovative mission-critical solutions. I appreciate his perspective in building out our team to drive successful delivery.”
Sacher shares his excitement about moving into this new position. “It has been energizing to build a modern, digital government with the CollabraLink team,” he said. “I look forward to bolstering our team in their tireless efforts to achieve customer success across a wide portfolio of federal missions. Our success is essential to enable our federal partners to meet our nation’s critical needs.”
Sacher holds bachelor's degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Physics from the University of Virginia, and an M.B.A. from the Quantic School of Business and Technology. He is also an AWS Certified Solutions Architect and an Appian Certified Lead Developer. Sacher is a supporter of the arts and has served on the Board of Directors for the Reston Community Players, a local non-profit theater company, since 2019.
About CollabraLink Technologies, Inc
CollabraLink Technologies, Inc (CollabraLink), based in McLean, VA is focused on building a modern, digital government. For the past 18 years, CollabraLink has specialized in combining Agile frameworks in conjunction with leading-edge platforms to deliver transformative solutions. We look at an agency’s services in a holistic manner, we examine the end-to-end experience from the perspective of the humans involved. This includes the channels they touch (websites, applications, PDFs, Word documents, phone calls, emails, and more). Our Human-Centered Design (HCD) process uncovers unrealized and unmet needs, and provides a blueprint to operationalize service improvements and organize the people, infrastructure, processes, and technology needed to deliver a streamlined, more automated processes.
