Charles Shleifer Celebrates Over 40 Years of Practicing Law

For an astounding four decades, Charles “Chuck” J. Schleifer has been tirelessly fighting for the rights of individuals injured by the negligence of others.

Chuck’s incredible career is what all lawyers dream of having—his work is legendary in Pennsylvania and beyond, renowned for hard work and his keen intellect, he’s a true champion of this profession.” — James C. Haggerty, Esq.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer, & Kupersmith P.C. congratulates our personal injury law firm’s president, Charles “Chuck” J. Schleifer, for reaching the career milestone of practicing law for over 40 years. We are proud of his service to the profession and our community, and we look forward to many more years of success with Charles at the helm.

Charles has been handling personal injury cases throughout Pennsylvania since his admission in 1981, focusing his practice on slip and falls, motor vehicle accidents, and other premises liability cases. He is a tried-and-true litigator, with a significant amount of trial experience, successfully handling some of the most complicated cases against some of the largest insurance carriers and defense law firms in the region.

Although his career shares incredible success recovering millions of dollars for clients, Charles will probably tell you one of the most rewarding parts of his career was handling claims for victims of 9/11 through the Victims Compensation Fund. In doing this, he recovered multimillion-dollar awards for many victims, all while representing them pro bono.

In addition to his success representing his clients, Charles has also served as a Moot Court Judge for many local law schools and mentored interns through the Legal Internship Program at Penn State. The SPCA has also honored him with the Humanitarian of the Year, demonstrating his ability to succeed and give back in so many aspects of his life.

We look forward to many more years with Charles representing those harmed by the negligent actions of others in Pennsylvania. We are proud to be by his side as he continues to obtain results for victims and families while sharing his knowledge and skills with the other lawyers in our law firm. If you or a loved one need help after being injured in a motor vehicle accident, slip and fall/trip and fall, or any other personal injury accident occurring in Pennsylvania, call Charles and our other experienced personal injury lawyers at HGSK for a FREE consultation.

+++++ Disclaimer+++++ This press release is considered advertising and does not constitute any client-attorney privilege and does not offer any advice or opinion on any legal matter. This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC a digital marketing, Public Relations, advertising, and content marketing firm located in Philadelphia, PA.