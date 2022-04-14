The average human life lasts just 1000 months, and the global pandemic, has forced us all to confront our mortality head-on.

From breakdown to breakthrough: Remy Blumenfeld teaches entrepreneurs to find purpose in a world of uncertainty

The average human life lasts just 1000 months.Whilethe brevity of our existence is not something we typically like to think too much about, t he global pandemic, which has now claimed more than 6 million lives worldwide, has forced us all to confront our mortality head-on.

Coach and special advisor to creative entrepreneurs Remy Blumenfeld says “Grief is not reserved for our feelings of loss towards a person. We also need to grieve who we once were and will never be again. We need to mourn the opportunities and prospects which time and ageing have taken away.” It’s a struggle that is very familiar to him.

By the time Remy was in his thirties, he had what most people would consider a wonderful life: significant career success, industry accolades, a healthy bank account, a property portfolio.

Then disaster struck; when he was diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. Remy would go on to lose a high paying job, a longstanding romantic relationship of fourteen years, and two companies he founded. But he also found his life’s true purpose: to live life and die, with as few regrets as possible; and to help others to do the same.

Today, Remy is one of the most sought-after business and life coaches, precisely because he knows that amidst tremendous pain and loss, lies an enormous potential to transform. He knows how to move his clients from breakdown to breakthrough.

Fundamental to Remy’s approach as a life coach is that life is about connecting with what really matters most to you as a person, and then finding out what you really want to do with your life. “The mistake people make,” says Remy, “is that they simply don’t engage enough with these critical questions. Maybe they did when they were younger, but then life, family, career take over…and people often stop being purposeful and intentional. They also fail to recognise that it is the founder of any organisation that is its single greatest asset; and they lack the skills to deal with the internal saboteur that is hard-wired into each and every one of us.”

Remy’s work with his clients is focused on achieving absolute clarity about the values clients hold dear, how to integrate them into their businesses in a way that is true to their life purpose and vision, and consistent with running a profitable business in a world where change and uncertainty are now the only constants.

Remy Blumenfeld is a coach living in London, specializing in sectors fuelled by innovation and creativity. This includes Arts and Culture, media, television, film, fashion and advertising. His clients include founders and directors of national arts organizations, worldwide agencies, TV production companies and a wide range of entrepreneurs.

Before training as a coach, Remy launched his first TV Production company out of his bedroom and sold it eight years later to the world’s largest production company. He has created, produced and sold dozens of the world’s most ground breaking, successful reality TV shows. He has also served on the creative board of Endemol UK, and later the board of ITV Studios, where he was responsible for the global roll out of shows from “Come Dine With Me” to “I’m A Celebrity.”

Remy has also been a special advisor to TF1, France’s leading commercial broadcaster; has led creative forums for Cap Gemini University in Les Fontaine, and has worked with the London Business School on their programme for Entrepreneurs. Remy also co-authored the Breakthrough leaders Initiative, which provides mentorship to the next generation of upcoming Black, Asian and minority ethnic leaders.

In terms of his coaching background, Remy was certified as a counsellor by the Institute of Counseling, then as a grief counsellor, before completing the core curriculum at Landmark Education and subsequently working intensely with three of the world’s pre-eminent leadership coaches. He is qualified as a co-active coach from CTI, the Coaches Training Institute, which is the world's oldest coach training body.

For Remy, business is an expression of oneself, not simply a means to get by. By bringing purpose, clarity and intentionality back to business, Remy is helping the next generation of creative entrepreneurs to live a life they won’t look back to regret.