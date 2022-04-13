UZBEKISTAN, April 13 - President of Uzbekistan, Prime Minister of Hungary discuss the implementation of joint projects

On April 14, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.

The Leader of Uzbekistan sincerely congratulated the Head of the Government of Hungary on the victory of the inter-party coalition “Fidesz” – the Christian Democratic People’s Party in the last parliamentary elections in this country.

The parties also exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Issues of further strengthening the strategic partnership and the implementation of the agreements reached following the visit of the Prime Minister of Hungary to Uzbekistan in March last year were discussed.

The main attention was paid to the practical implementation of cooperation projects in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, animal husbandry, the food industry, the building materials industry, as well as the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in the banking and financial sector.

Views were exchanged on the current international and regional issues. The schedule of the upcoming events at the highest level was considered.

The conversation took place in a traditionally warm and friendly atmosphere.

Source: UzA