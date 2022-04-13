Sensational news: signs of Mirzo Ulugbek and Alisher Navoi were found in Iran

UZBEKISTAN, April 13 - These findings became known during a business trip to the Islamic Republic of Iran of the First Deputy Director of the Cultural Heritage Agency under the Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Heritage Tursunali Kuziev and the head of the Cultural Heritage Department of the Tashkent region Mansur Israilov with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Iran.

“There are many Timurid cultural sites available in the northwest of Iran. During his visit to Iran, Amir Temur met and became friends with Sheikh Abu Bakr Zein-ul-Obiddin Tayibini in Tainabad, Mashhad province. He corresponded with him for many years. In honor of this friendship, Amir Temur's son Shahrukh Mirzo built a magnificent mosque in Toynabad. The mosque has survived to this day and sealed the friendly relations of many of our scientists. It turned out that many rulers and celebrities came to the mosque and considered it an honor to pray. The mosque has a wall of honor for high-ranking guests, where they write their wishes or letters. Looking through them, we found great news - the works of Mirzo Ulugbek and Alisher Navoi", - said Tursunali Kuziev.

It is worth noting that the Decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan "On the organization of the activities of the Agency for Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Uzbekistan and measures for the innovative development of the sphere" dated June 19, 2021 No. 5150 approved the invitation of qualified specialists from the states of Iran and Turkey. To ensure this task, a mission trip to Iran was organized in March 2022.

It is reported that work is currently underway on the scientific study of the works of Uzbek great scientists.

Source: Ministry of Tourism and cultural heritage of the Republic of Uzbekistan