Submit Release
News Search

There were 744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,115 in the last 365 days.

Sensational news: signs of Mirzo Ulugbek and Alisher Navoi were found in Iran

UZBEKISTAN, April 13 - These findings became known during a business trip to the Islamic Republic of Iran of the First Deputy Director of the Cultural Heritage Agency under the Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Heritage Tursunali Kuziev and the head of the Cultural Heritage Department of the Tashkent region Mansur Israilov with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Iran. 

There are many Timurid cultural sites available in the northwest of Iran.  During his visit to Iran, Amir Temur met and became friends with Sheikh Abu Bakr Zein-ul-Obiddin Tayibini in Tainabad, Mashhad province.  He corresponded with him for many years.  In honor of this friendship, Amir Temur's son Shahrukh Mirzo built a magnificent mosque in Toynabad.  The mosque has survived to this day and sealed the friendly relations of many of our scientists.  It turned out that many rulers and celebrities came to the mosque and considered it an honor to pray.  The mosque has a wall of honor for high-ranking guests, where they write their wishes or letters.  Looking through them, we found great news - the works of Mirzo Ulugbek and Alisher Navoi", - said Tursunali Kuziev.

It is worth noting that the Decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan "On the organization of the activities of the Agency for Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Uzbekistan and measures for the innovative development of the sphere" dated June 19, 2021 No. 5150 approved the invitation of qualified specialists from the states of Iran and Turkey.  To ensure this task, a mission trip to Iran was organized in March 2022.

It is reported that work is currently underway on the scientific study of the works of Uzbek great scientists.

Source: Ministry of Tourism and cultural heritage of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Поделиться

You just read:

Sensational news: signs of Mirzo Ulugbek and Alisher Navoi were found in Iran

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.