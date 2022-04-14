ParentShield Expansion Taps into the Experience of Message Direct

Answering Support Calls ParentShield Child-Safe Network

ParentShield, the UK's Only Child Safe Mobile Network has chosen Dorset Based Message Direct to provide overflow call answering support

Message Direct gave us confidence that the phones can be answered professionally in our corporate style, and prompt and appropriate action taken. The result is a huge weight lifted from our shoulders” — Graham Tyers

FERNDOWN, DORSET, GREAT BRITAIN, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ParentShield has experienced exponential growth in subscriber numbers, and with it an inevitable ( and welcome ! ) increase in support and sales calls to the company's Derby Offices.

Determined to keep growing, and keep the "personal touch" feel that has given ParentShield an enviable 4.9 out of 5 Star feedback rating, the challenges of staffing, and rotas were something that the Company saw coming. After some research and a few 'test' calls, the directors decided to go with Ferndown, Dorset based Message Direct.

Message Direct is now handling overflow calls that come in during periods of the day that would otherwise be difficult to cover.

"We want the phones to be answered just as quickly and professionally when our team can't cover the call volumes, as if they can," says Company director Graham Tyers. "Message Direct quickly gave us confidence that the phones can be answered professionally in our corporate style, and prompt and appropriate action taken. The result is really a huge weight lifted from our shoulders."

Message Direct marketing director David Rolf ads: “Message Direct is pleased to support ParentShield at an exciting time in its journey. It’s so refreshing to work with companies that value customer experience as much as we do. From the get go Paul, Graham and the wider ParentShield team have been great to work with, and we can’t wait to be part of their long term growth plans. We’re sure they will continue to thrive with a great product and an ethos to delight customers.”

Mobile Telecom companies traditionally have a rather poor reputation for customer service with an industry average satisfaction score of only 2 or 3 out of five stars. Being a newcomer to the established market in 2018, ParentShield took decision to do things differently, and it certainly seems to be paying off.

About ParentShield

ParentShield is the UK’s only Mobile Network designed specifically with children in mind, incorporating a wide range of tools - from call recording to keyword alerts - that allow parents to oversee their child’s phone usage without invading their privacy. It can work with any unlocked feature-phone, smartphone or smartwatch and does not require any app or parental controls to be set on the device. Its features are handled remotely, allowing for optimal convenience while kids retain their independence. The SIMs work across the UK and beyond.

ParentShield was founded in 2018 and has quickly grown to supplying thousands of safe mobile phone contracts to parents, for their children to use.