Why does AstroAI venture into the seemingly saturated portable vacuum market?
After 3 years of designing, building and testing, AstroAI finally launched its new portable car vacuum product line.PLACENTIA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AstroAI recently released its all-new line of portable car vacuums, featuring 7500 Pa of powerful suction, quick-swapping reusable filters and an incredibly portable ergonomic construction. The vacuums’ innovative design and affordable price, coupled with AstroAI’s fantastic customer service, make it an ideal cleaning tool for All of Life’s Adventures.
Before this release, AstroAI had to confront numerous competitors and a mature market. But, through thorough analysis, AstroAI revealed previously unseen shortcomings in the available offerings. Many competitors offer vacuums with insufficient power, poor construction, inconvenient controls, disposable filters, and more. AstroAI followed their core value of, “Pursue the Best”, ultimately overcoming market obstacles through extensive product testing, meticulous design work, and detailed customer experience analysis.
“I ordered this vacuum to help keep my car interior clean, and get into spots the larger vacuum at the car wash won’t reach, like between the seats and center console.” Said Bryan, a Vine Voice on Amazon. “The vacuum has plenty of suction power!... it is more than enough to suck up the rubber inserts I have in my cup holders, and with the brush attachment it cleans the car’s carpet in short order! “The vacuum also includes 3 filters, which are also washable… The convenient and well made carrying case keeps it all together, and nestled nicely in the back of my car. Highly recommend!”
Product Highlights:
●High-performance motor with powerful suction up to 7500 Pa
●Pulse LED for effective cleaning in low-light conditions
●Extra-large dust cup for increased cleaning capacity
●Includes 3 quick-swapping filters and 3 adjustable nozzles
●16.7 ft power cord to easily reach the trunk
●Budget-friendly without compromising quality
AstroAI was founded in 2016 with the goal of building a first-rate customer experience through superior quality products and excellent service. Thanks to its vertical integration and constant innovation, AstroAI has grown and become a top brand in automotive tools and accessories. Several years and millions of customers later, AstroAI’s core mission remains the same: to provide customers with a full range of practical products and exceptional service for all of life’s adventures.
