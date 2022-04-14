Cotswolds Edge, a superb painting by C.M.Gere at the Cotswolds Antiques Fair this week. Antique chairs from WR Harvey at Cotswolds Decorative Antiques & Art Fair

The Cotswolds Decorative, Antiques & Art Fair from 22 – 24 April 2022.

Renaissance for Art & Antiques in the Cotswolds” — Duncan Phillips

BRISTOL, SOMERSET, UK, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renaissance for Art & Antiques at Spring Westonbirt Fair

Art and antiques fashionistas, collectors, connoisseurs and decorators will be gathering at Westonbirt School near Tetbury for The Cotswolds Decorative, Antiques & Art Fair from

22 – 24 April 2022.

This popular spring event is the place to buy everything from the most traditional antique pieces to the latest in chic interiors and decorative style.

Says organiser Sue Ede: ‘This is where people come to decorate and furnish their homes in their own personal style. The fair offers a special mix of decorative pieces with fine art, collector’s pieces and personal items such as jewellery, silver, watches and vintage fashion.’

Among the many highlights will be fabulous Georgian traditional furniture from WR Harvey Antiques who specialise in 18th and early 19thcentury pieces. Now often undervalued, fine English furniture is undergoing a renaissance as home furnishers once again appreciate its ever-lasting quality.

Among views of the Cotswolds to be shown by art specialists will be a superb painting by Charles March Gere, (1869-1957), titled ‘The Cotswolds Edge and Severn Vale’. Gere was a member of the Birmingham Group of Artist-Craftsmen formed in the 1890’s who lived in Painswick by 1902, the small Cotswold town with which he is long associated. It will be offered for sale by Newman Fine Art with a price tag of £2,800.

Showing for the first time at Westonbirt will be Hispanic Antiques who specialise in Spanish historic and decorative objets d’art. Their eye-catching exhibits include a painted 19th century Hispano-Moresque dish at £850 and an

extremely rare hand coloured example of Munster’s map of Spain and Portugal from the 1540 edition of Geographia, measuring 38cm x 31cm, priced at £1,200.

Returning to the fair after an absence of more than ten years will be Jim Dickson Antiquarian Maps and Prints. Collectors will find a mix of academic and decorative maps and prints, many of Worcester and the local area and dating back more than 300 years.

In addition to antiques and fine art, the fair always offers silver, jewellery, glass and ceramics. Candice Horley shows 20th century porcelain and art prints, Plaza and Shapiro specialises in fine jewellery, and Garret & Hurst bring French and European sculpture.

The Cotswolds Decorative, Antiques & Art Fair takes place in the atmospheric setting of Westonbirt House, now a prestigious school, occupying the Great Hall, Orangery and adjoining rooms

Approximately 40 dealers will be exhibiting at this popular event that began in 1989.

Public Admission is £5.00.

Open Times: Friday - Sunday 11.00am-5.00pm

The fair is organised by: Cooper Events, Somerset TA8 1BU. Tel: 01278 784912.

www.cooperevents.com. info@cooperevents.com

Facebook: coopersantiques.fairs Twitter: @CooperAntiques