Social Media Analytics Market Sees Massive Growth Of 29% With Increasing Social Media Users
The Business Research Company’s Social Media Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surge in the number of social media users across the globe is contributing to the growth of the social media analytics market. The use of mobile, laptops, and computers with access to the internet has been increasing over the years. The internet has allowed people to communicate across international borders. Furthermore, social networking has aided people in expanding their networks, making new friends, advancing their professions, making connections, recruiting employees, and locating people with scarce abilities, all of which contributed to their popularity. Therefore, the rise in the number of social media users across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the social media analytics market during the forecast period.
The global social media analytics market size is expected to grow from $6.93 billion in 2021 to $8.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.2%. The global social media analytics market size is expected to grow to $23.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 27.4%.
Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the social media analytics market. Technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) in social media have the potential to revolutionize how brands market themselves across platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. It can automate many tedious tasks associated with social media management. Facebook is using an Al tool called Deep Text to monitor comments, posts, and any other data generated on Facebook in order to understand how people use various languages, slangs, acronyms, and exclamation marks in order to determine context.
Major players covered in the global social media analytics industry are IBM, Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, Digimind, Hootsuite, Talkwalker, Oktopost, Simplify360, Frrole Inc., Heuritech, Salesforce, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Clarabridge, Netbase Solutions Inc., Brandwatch, Gooddata, Simply Measured Inc., Sysomos Inc., Sprout Social, SAP SE, Tableau Software, Unmetric Inc., Rival IQ, Meltwater, SpreadFast Inc., MetaQuotes Software Corp., and Socialbakers.
TBRC’s global social media analytics market report is segmented by component into software, services, by deployment into on-premise, cloud, by organization size into small and medium enterprises, large enterprises, by application into customer segmentation and targeting, competitor benchmarking, multichannel campaign management, customer behavioral analysis, marketing management, by end-user industry into banking and financial services, IT and telecommunications, retail, healthcare, government services, media and entertainment, utilities, transportation and logistics, others.
