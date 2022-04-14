Rise In The Number Of Drug Users Significantly Impacts The Narcotics Scanner Market Growth

Narcotics Scanner Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Narcotics Scanner Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global narcotics scanner market size is expected to grow from $5.69 billion in 2021 to $6.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The global narcotics scanners market share is then expected to grow to $8.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Constant surge in the number of drug users is significantly contributing to the growth of the narcotics scanner market. The COVID-19 crisis resulted in great poverty, unemployment, social pressures, and mental health issues, all of which intensified drug users' addiction. A narcotics scanner is a security device that is being used to detect drugs and hazardous substances taken by drug users. For instance, according to United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) 2021 World Drug Report, around 275 million drugs users were reported in 2020, and over 36 million people suffered from drug use disorders worldwide. Therefore, the constant surge in the number of drug users is expected to drive the narcotics scanner market growth going forward.

Technological advancements are shaping the narcotics scanner market. Major companies operating in the narcotics scanner sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in February 2021, the Korea Institute of Materials Science researchers developed very quick and reliable wearable sensors using nanomaterial technology to provide on-site drug detection. This optical sensor detects narcotics in sweat and amplifies the optical signal of illegal drugs onto flexible and wearable material.

Major players covered in the global narcotics scanner industry are Astrophysics Inc, Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, KLIPPER Enterprises, NUCTECH Company Ltd, OSI Systems Inc, Smiths Group Plc, Leidos, Viken Detection, Autoclear, Kapri Corp, CDex Inc, TactiScan, DetectaChem, and Rapiscan Systems.

In January 2021, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, a US-based technology company acquired FLIR Systems Inc. for an amount of $8.2 billion. Through this acquisition, Teledyne aimed to grow its portfolio and deliver a full spectrum of imaging products and technologies. FLIR Systems Inc. is a US-based company that designs and manufacture drugs and narcotics scanner systems.

TBRC’s global narcotics scanner market report is segmented by product type into handheld scanner, tabletop scanner, walkthrough scanner, by technology into ion mobility spectrum technology, contraband detection equipment, videoscope inspection system, infrared spectroscopy, by end-user into airport, sea port, railway terminal, law enforcement, defense and military, others.

The narcotics scanner market is segmented by product type (handheld scanner, tabletop scanner, walkthrough scanner), by technology (ion mobility spectrum technology, contraband detection equipment, videoscope inspection system, infrared spectroscopy), by end user (airport, sea port, railway terminal, law enforcement, defense and military).

