Technological Advancements Shape The Top Robotics Market Growth Outlook

The Business Research Company’s Top Robotics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing technological advancements are shaping the top robotics market. Technological advancements have authorized manufacturers to use lightweight robots that can manage numerous tasks and improve productivity. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other emerging technologies have been put into robots to replicate human intelligence and facilitate some of the jobs that humans perform. For instance, in January 2020, Omron, a Japan-based electronics company launched the Omron i4 which has an inbuilt AI system for predictive maintenance. This is a next-generation industrial robot that can identify and communicate when it is time for repairs and maintenance.

The increasing use of robots in the logistics sector is projected to fuel the growth of the top robotics market during the forecast period. Robotics in logistics allows for remote connections with devices from which humans can observe and oversee the robot operations, as well as lower logistics costs, more rapid cargo preparation, and higher delivery precision. According to the global top robotics market analysis, the increasing use of robots in the logistics sector is expected to support the growth of the top robotics market.

The global top robotics market size is expected to grow from $69.55 billion in 2021 to $87.60 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.9%. The global top robotics market share is expected to grow to $187.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.9%.

Major players covered in the global top robotics industry are ABB Ltd, Yaskawa, FANUC, KUKA, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Honda Motor, Adept Technology, Mitsubishi Electric, and Northrop Grumman.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the top robotics market in 2021. The regions covered in the global top robotics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global top robotics market segmentation is divided by type into top industrial robotics, top services robotics, by application into handling, welding and soldering, assembling and disassembling, dispensing, others, by end-use industry into automotive, electrical and electronics, metals and machinery, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, others.

Top Robotics Market Report 2022 – By Type (Industrial Robotics, Top Services Robotics), By Application (Handling, Welding And Soldering, Assembling And Disassembling, Dispensing), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Metals And Machinery, Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals And Cosmetics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a top robotics global market overview, forecast top robotics global market size and growth for the whole market, top robotics global market segments, geographies, top robotics global market trends, top robotics market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

