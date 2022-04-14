NEW ID Launches Linear Channels NEW KMOVIES and OnDemandChina on The Roku Channel
NEW ID brings two new linear channels, NEW KMOVIES and OnDemandChina(ODC) to The Roku Channel.SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW ID, digital content & media platform business subsidiary of Next Entertainment World (NEW), announces the launch of two new channels on The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment. Starting from April 5th, 2022, NEW ID partners with The Roku Channel to bring the premium Asian channels NEW KMOVIES (Ch. 382) and OnDemandChina(ODC) (Ch. 373) for viewers to enjoy across the streaming platform in the U.S. for free.
NEW KMOVIES is your home for all-time Korean box-office hits and premium, iconic, genre-defying Korean films of the last decade. The channel airs the latest Korean movies 24-hours a day. OnDemandChina(ODC) is the home for movies, series & specials from the OnDemandChina library dedicated to providing viewers in North America with high-quality Chinese and Asian content with Chinese/English subtitles.
Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. In Q4 2021, The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people. The Roku Channel was a top five channel on the Roku platform in the U.S. by active account reach in Q3 and Q4 2021. Today, The Roku Channel features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs and over 275 free live linear television channels in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners. In addition to Roku devices, The Roku Channel is available on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs and can be accessed internationally in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.
NEW ID currently broadcasts 25 Asia-centric entertainment channels to 100 million households across the world. With the launching of NEW KMOVIES and ODC, NEW ID is now the FAST distributor from Asia with the most streaming channels on The Roku Channel. NEW ID currently offers a total of six channels on The Roku Channel, including, the only K-POP TV channel, NEW KPOP (Ch. 1150), BABY SHARK TV (Ch. 419), Kids Pang TV (Ch.417), Rakuten Viki (Ch. 384).
NEW ID CEO June Park said, “We are delighted to expand our partnership with the No.1 platform TV platform in America, The Roku Channel. NEW ID will continue to expand its reach to platforms across Asia to deliver premium content across Korea, China and Japan.”
NEW ID is a media tech company established in October 2019 to expand the lifecycle of content and distribute Asian content to global platforms. As a leading player in the FAST(Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) market, NEW ID distributes and operates more than 25 premium Asian entertainment channels to 100 million households across the world. Our business also focuses on AIPP(AI Post Production) services, which helps connect and deliver non-English content to OTT platforms.
