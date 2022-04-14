Various materials used in roof construction
Seeing many roof constructions that exist both in Montclair and in many other areas of New Jersey, one can observe the many differences that exist in the way of their construction as well as in what has been used as construction materials on these roofs and make useful conclusions.
In many cities worldwide, there are impressive roofs in neoclassical buildings, in which tiles have been used from the beginning as a roofing material. There are also tiles on most roofs of newer and older buildings, houses, etc., both in coastal areas and in semi-mountainous and mountainous areas. Tiles are the dominant roofing material from antiquity to the present day.
It is known that the ancient Greeks made clay tiles for their roofs. They also made many other ceramic items from clay, useful in their daily lives. Even before the classical times of antiquity, Greek ancestors took the appropriate soil and baked the clay in molds, and made tiles of excellent quality for their time.
All the other peoples of the Mediterranean (Romans, Byzantines, Arabs, etc.) did the same success over time. The advantages of tiles are many. They are superior in overall comparison, with all the other roofing materials that can alternatively be used on the roofs.
In many areas of North Jersey and almost all traditional settlements, it has been mandatory for years to build a roof with tiles in all buildings. This has been established, among other things, to preserve the tradition of these settlements, without altering their traditional color. In other words, coatings on the roofs with other roofing materials than tiles were not allowed.
Given the many other advantages that tiles have, for this reason, they were most often preferred as the basic roofing material. The only thing that changed, depending on the geographical area, was the color and shape of the tiles.
In recent years, due to modern technology, the quality of the tiles has evolved a lot with impressive results in their durability and longevity. There are now special categories of tiles, which can withstand extremely difficult weather conditions (ice, snow, etc.).
It is therefore worth noting that one of the comparative advantages of tiles is their very good price per square meter compared to all other roofing materials, such as polyurethane metal tile panels, panels, asphalt tiles, etc.
Alternative roofing materials are also polyurethane panels. Both trapezoidal and tile patterned panels are available in long lengths, which facilitates construction as they are one-piece sheets without intermediate joints.
The trapezoidal panels are delivered in the exact length desired by the customer. Polyurethane panels are delivered in a wide variety of lengths, according to the step of the tile, i.e., every 35cm. The useful width of the panels is 1.00 meters. Depending on the geographical area and the use of the property, most homeowners choose the thickness of the trapezoidal panels to achieve the desired insulation.
In the lowlands, 3cm and 4cm thick panels are used, while in the mountainous areas, panels 5cm or thicker are being used, to have the desired thermal insulation on the roof.
The durability of quality polyurethane panels in the mountains is great because they offer thermal insulation and deal reliably with difficult weather conditions. Of course, their price per square meter is much higher than the tiles.
Tile patterned sheets like polyurethane panels are available mainly in tile color but are also available in many RAL colors such as gray, beige, brown, white, green, etc. Tile patterned sheets are usually shaped like French or Roman tiles. There is a large and complete length diagram.
The lengths of the sheet metal are delivered depending on the step of the shaped type of tile. In the plates with French tile design, the step is every 33cm, while in Roman the step is every 35cm. Also, there is the possibility of delivering them in long lengths (one-piece sheets) which helps the roofs that do not have large slopes, because this way the joints are avoided.
Another alternative to roofing materials is asphalt tiles. Asphalt tiles are available in a wide variety of colors and designs. The usual designs of asphalt tiles are rectangular, circular (scaly), rhombus, etc.
To have sufficient thermal insulation in the roof that Montclair roofers build with asphalt tiles, a special wooden construction must precede, i.e., construction with double skin for the installation of the insulating material.
Despite the specialized specialization required for the correct roof construction with asphalt tiles, it is worth emphasizing their main advantage which is their lightweight.
Asphalt tiles have been used as roofing materials for many decades with complete success in roof waterproofing, in many northern European countries (Finland, Sweden, Italy, Austria, Baltic countries, etc.).
When constructing a roof with asphalt tiles, the appropriate materials should be used, among others, the special adhesive for gluing asphalt tiles as well as the special flat-headed galvanized nails suitable for asphalt tiles.
The price of good quality asphalt tiles with durability is more expensive than the price of tiles, per square meter.
Other options in roofing materials
Another alternative to roofing materials based on low economic costs is the use of red, gray, or white tarpaulins on the roof. This solution is cheaper.
The rolls of asphalt are 10 meters X 1 meter, i.e., 10 square per roll. Asphalt sheets should be glued to the roof covering, which will be made of solid wood (board or half board) or rabote lining or OSB etc., with the appropriate special welding glue. If tarpaulins are used, the slope of the roof does not necessarily have to be large.
Many small and large details make the quality difference in roof construction. It is important to use the appropriate aluminum gutters of good quality and of course, the correct use of insulating materials, to achieve the desired thermal insulation, which is no longer a luxury but an absolute necessity due to climate change.
Special attention must be paid to the correct quality and diligent installation and sealing of the roof windows. It is very important when constructing a roof, either in a new building or in an existing house, to choose the right partners, both at the technical level and the commercial level.
The reliable roofing contractor assures the use of the appropriate and quality materials required for a roof. Thus, Gikas roofing ensures a long life, waterproofing, and thermal insulation. That is what every customer wants.
