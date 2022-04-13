UZBEKISTAN, April 13 - The President of Uzbekistan receives congratulations on the holy month of Ramadan

Heads of state and governments of foreign countries, prominent state and religious figures have been sending congratulations on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Foreign partners express sincere wishes for peace, tranquility, stability, and further progress to the friendly people of Uzbekistan. It is emphasized that these holy days will bring well-being and prosperity to the entire Muslim Ummah of our country and the region.

Congratulatory messages have been sent by:

The King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud;

President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi;

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi;

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan;

Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah;

Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq;

King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa;

King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Abdullah II;

King of Morocco Mohammed VI;

President of the Syrian Arab Republic Bashar al-Assad;

Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud;

Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan;

Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah;

Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum;

Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed El Tayyeb.

Greetings continue to come.

Source: UzA